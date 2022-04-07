Almost 300 kids searched for 3,000 Easter eggs at the PS 207 playground this weekend at the second annual egg hunt event hosted by the Howard Beach Dads group and Team Up 2 Clean Up.
Howard Beach Moms, Howard Beach Strong and several other community groups and sponsors also contributed.
Eggs were filled with candy while a special few had cash tucked inside. Cupcakes from Just Delightfull were handed out and goodie bags and temporary tattoos were distributed.
Multiple Easter bunnies hopped around for photos while an ice cream truck was parked out front.
Follow Howard Beach Dads on Facebook for more information and upcoming events.
— Deirdre Bardolf
