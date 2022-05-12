The surprise closing of a Food Universe supermarket in East Elmhurst — the fourth big Queens market set to go dark this year — has left the neighborhood with more questions than answers.
Late last month, the owner of the market, located in the Jackson Heights Shopping Center at 31st Avenue and 77th Street, informed the state Department of Labor that it plans to shut down June 6.
It listed “sale of store” as the reason for the closing.
Food Universe is a subsidiary brand of Key Food, a cooperative of more than 300 independently owned stores located on the East Coast. Officials for Key Food did not return calls this week.
The East Elmhurst store — renamed in 2015 after Key Food took over the bankrupt Waldbaum chain — is owned by the corporation, according to online company reports.
The owners of the shopping center, Muss Development — a large, family-owned, real estate firm headquartered in Forest Hills — told the Chronicle this week that it is seeking another supermarket to replace Food Universe.
“Ownership is intent on keeping the space as a grocery store to serve the local community,” Muss officials said in a brief, prepared statement. A spokesman for the firm declined to elaborate on the statement, which suggests a new tenant has not yet been signed.
The loss of a supermarket is among the most demoralizing things that can happen to a neighborhood, community leaders point out.
“It is of utmost importance that places like this stay open,” said Frank Taylor, chairman of Community Board 3. “We need more of them, not less.”
Even if a new supermarket eventually takes over the space, Taylor said, it appears the store will be closed for some period of time.
“The 77th Street Food Universe is paramount to providing healthy, clean food for the area,” he said. “That includes not just Jackson Heights. People in East Elmhurst and parts of Corona use it.”
A Facebook group called for a rally outside the Food Universe last Saturday to protest the closure. But the event was apparently rained out by the heavy downpour last weekend and the group never put out word of the cancellation.
Taylor and five officials from the two unions — Locals 342 and 338 — that represent some 58 store workers set to be laid off took shelter under an overhang in front of the store last Saturday waiting for the rally that never happened.
Taylor and the union reps said they were there to show support for the community that was about to lose another supermarket.
“We’re a food desert,” said Taylor, “and we don’t want to see this store go by the wayside.”
Local 338, the retail workers’ union which represents the majority of those being laid off, has been informed that many of the union members would be offered jobs at other area Key Food stores, according to a union rep who asked not to quoted by name.
The reps for Local 342, the store’s butchers’ union, said they have not been informed if similar arrangements would be made for their members.
So far this year, at least three other big-name supermarkets in Queens have closed or given notice of closing:
• a Key Food on Union Turnpike in Glen Oaks closed without notice last February;
• a longtime Stop & Shop on Northern Boulevard in Little Neck gave notice last month it was closing, though has yet to say when;
• the Stop & Shop on 48th Street in Long Island City last month said it would close permanently some time early next year.
The supermarket industry, which traditionally operates on narrow profit margins, has been hit hard in recent years. Both the slowdown from the Covid pandemic and the rise of home-delivery grocery services have proved too much for some stores to survive, according to industry experts.
Located just a few blocks from the runways at LaGuardia Airport, the Jackson Heights Shopping Center is one of the largest and busiest in Western Queens, with parking for more than 400 cars, according to Muss Development’s website.
On a weekend Saturday, the lot was nearly full.
Among the 24 stores and nine professional offices located there are new businesses that reflect the rapidly changing nature of Jackson Heights, including a fashionable new French restaurant, Bistro Eloise, and a high-end bakery and cafe, Cannelle Patisserie.
“Jackson Heights Shopping Center is the only large-scale shopping complex in this ethnically diverse, middle-income neighborhood” and “a focal point of the community,” the website says.
The nearest supermarket to the shopping center is about half a mile away on Northern Boulevard at 86th Street. It is a Key Food store.
