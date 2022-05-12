Ease on down to the Emerald City at MoMI

Three of the original dancers from the 1978 film musical “The Wiz,” along with students from PS 111 in Dutch Kills, their families, and dance kids from the Edge School of the Arts, will reenact the cult classic in a video showcase next week at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria.
The Wiz Family Day event, set for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 21 at 36-01 35th Ave., came into development after a teen, Kina Brailsford, who participated in a workforce development program at MoMI regaled the staff about her grandmother Renée Brailsford’s experience working on the film, according to Sara Guerrero, deputy director of education and community engagement at the museum.
“Through her we met her grandmother Renée, an amazing woman,” Guerrero said about the Astoria dancer. “She and I started talking about ways we can collaborate. She lives in the neighborhood ... Renée had so many ideas.”
Together, along with Guerrero’s team at MoMI, they landed on an intergenerational music video.
“We brought her to the museum so that we can have our team and our younger student’s interview her,” said Guerrero who was happy to learn more about local history.
The iconic dance scenes that will be reenacted on March 14 by Daryl Richardson and David Robertson, the other “Wiz” dancers from the film, Brailsford and students, were originally filmed at Kaufman Astoria Studios, located at 34-12 36St., according to Guerrero, who is a fan of the film.
“There’s all these monuments to New York,” Guerrero said of the film. “Some of the bridges, two here in New York, are covered with this yellow linoleum ... the film talks about New York City history. There is also a lot of criticism ... the Wiz is a failed politician who failed to make changes at the local level and then gets blown into this parallel universe of Oz. There is a lot of Afrofuturism in this film and Lena Horne plays the godmother, Glinda the Good Witch.”
The family day will also include an exploration of the museum’s collection of artifacts from the movie, a presentation about the film’s creation and face painting, according to MoMI.
Brailsford’s granddaughter also suggested Kerri Edge, the artistic director of ESOTA, which is at the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning at 161-04 Jamaica Ave., to lead the project.
“She ... mentioned that I would be a good candidate to make it happen,” said Edge, a triple threat choreographer, dancer and filmmaker. “The museum had presented my dance film ‘4 Little Girls’ in its Redstone Theater the year prior.”
Edge’s dance film was presented at MoMI for Black History Month in 2020.
Edge, who is a major fan of the film, was glad to lead the project.
“I absolutely love ‘The Wiz,’” said Edge. “It is a cult film not only for Black people, but for dancers of all backgrounds. Many of my dance teachers were in both the Broadway show and the movie, making it even more fun.”
Edge also opened for one of the stars of the film, singer Diana Ross, for a separate performance, the July 21, 1983 concert “Diana Ross Live in Central Park.”
She was invited to perform a Chuck Davis work at the concert by choreographer Michael Peters as a student of the Jamaica-based Bernice Johnson Cultural Arts Center.
One dance scene from the film that Edge is most excited to be recreating with the students is “Munchkinland.”
“I look forward to shooting that and the iconic ‘Emerald City’ scene,” which will feature Brailsford, Richardson and Robertson she said. “Renée will also play the role of the Godmother Glinda.”
Richardson will play Auntie Em and Robertson the Wiz, according to Edge.
“‘The Wiz’ is fun to listen to and to recreate on stage,” said Edge. “It’s a historical work that will forever be etched into the hall of dance fame.”
While working on the project, it never occurred to Edge it would be the first time that some of her students listened to the soundtrack or watched the musical.
“I’m honored to be a part of its perpetuation.”
Brailsford is also excited to see the film’s legacy continue on into the next generation and further share her experience working on it.
“They had auditions,” Brailsford recalled. “Over 1,000 auditioned and they picked only 100. I felt special. I was up against prima donna ballet dancers and Alvin Ailey dancers. I was just a regular jazz dancer.”
One scene she vividly remembers is “Emerald City.”
“It was so cold out there and we had thin costumes,” said Brailsford. “That wind was whistling!”
Brailsford’s favorite scene in the film was “Brand New Day.”
“Everybody is a Dorothy and goes through trials and tribulations,” said the dancer.
Brailsford thought it was amazing that Ross, whom she sometimes shared a dressing room and had conversations with, bought the rights to the film.
“They had to rewrite the script according to her age, so it was a lot of crazy stuff going on behind the scenes,” said Brailsford. “It didn’t bother me. Miss Ross is the Boss ... I wouldn’t mind working with her over and over.
Universal Pictures, which released the film, wanted a younger Dorothy.
Ross may have been a perfectionist on set, but behind-the-scenes, Brailsford felt she was down-to-earth and sweet.
“We had our own trailers, but she had a tent in the back,” said Brailsford. “If you like Chinese food, she had a chef for her workers for that. If you like Japanese, she had a chef for you for that. She is excellent to me.”
Brailsford is excited to see the reenactment with the kids.
“The kids are just so cute,” she added.
To get tickets to the family day event, which is free for kids under 12, visit movingimage.us/event/the-wiz-family-day/ or call (718) 777-6800.
