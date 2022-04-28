An Earth Day celebration in Woodhaven last Friday was full of flower planting, games, hula hooping, cotton candy, zero-waste education, live music and beautiful spring weather.
The Woodhaven Business Improvement District partnered with the Woodhaven Residents’ Block Association, Community Board 9, whose district manager James McClelland and chair Sherry Alrgredo are seen at center, the NYPD 102nd Precinct, top right with BID Executive Director Raquel Olivares, third from right, and the city Department of Sanitation.
Representatives from the DSNY were accompanied by the agency’s zero-waste initiative mascot, Zero the Hero, who was available for photo ops alongside a garbage truck-turned-canvas, part of Sanitation’s Trucks of Art project that encourages recycling and is adorned using recycled paints.
Woodhaven artist Deborah Camp guided a sidewalk chalk mural, top center, the Woodhaven Resident’s Block Association led seed planting and Queens pianist Kenneth Voisin played “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” and more tunes.
The event helped beautify the community, too. Kids planted flowers at the plaza at the corner of Forest Parkway and Jamaica Avenue and artists Robert Warman and Kathleen Devine painted the flower pots and stands there.
“We’re trying to educate people about the different issues affecting our environment but it’s also a chance to have fun,” said Olivares.
It was also a great outing for kids home for spring break as well as an opportunity to bring foot traffic to the area and have residents meet area business owners. The BID’s mantra, after all, is to shop small and local!
— Deirdre Bardolf
