Community members, vendors and elected officials were among the over 350 people who attended a soft launch over the weekend and a grand opening on Monday of Earnest Foods, a Black-owned supermarket with organic and vegan food options.
“We had a tremendous crowd,” said Earnest Flowers, the co-owner of the supermarket.
Flowers understands the responsibility that comes with opening a supermarket in a predominantly Black community.
“We had supermarkets and dry cleaners and all those things in the 1960s and 1970s, but as the decades have passed, they ceased to exist,” said Flowers. “They have either been bought out or sold out or they just closed the business.”
Eastern and Southeast Queens residents won’t have to leave the area to find natural products, added Flowers. The new store is located at 123-01 Merrick Blvd. in St. Albans.
“We are heavily organic and natural,” said Flowers. “We have products that my neighbors and many in my community go outside our neighborhoods to shop for.”
Flowers is happy that his neighbors can come to his supermarket to get organic food and get goods from local vendors.
“We have a big selection of locally produced products,” said Flowers. “We have next to every locally produced product a person’s picture and their logo. People will learn that this honey was made by somebody here who is local or from someone with a Black-owned business.”
Many of the Black-owned products sold out after the grand opening, according to Flowers.
“It’s super, super, super exciting,” said Celeste Sassine, the owner of Sassy Sweet Vegan Treats. “I went back to the store at 3:30 p.m. and there was very little product left on the shelf.”
The Sassy Sweet Vegan Treats found at Earnest Foods included challah, orange cranberry and seeded breads. The Queens Village vendor also had chocolate zucchini cake and red velvet cookies.
“Challah bread is amazing. It’s soft and delicious,” said Sassine of the traditional Jewish bread. “All of what I make is vegan, including the orange cranberry bread, which is similar to cinnamon raisin bread, but everybody makes cinnamon raisin bread. I want to be different and orange cranberry is delicious.”
The seeded bread has chia, flax, pumpkin and black and white seeds.
“I started my vegan journey Thanksgiving Day 2017; what a day to commit,” said Sassine. “I was looking for sweets — I’m a sweet tooth — and everything that I tried was too salty, too crumbly, too dry or too sweet or overpriced. I was like, ‘this is ridiculous.’”
Sassine watched a tutorial online to make a cookie, then experimented with a few of the ingredients and made some for herself and her family. The vendor’s brother, Jeffrey Adams, told her to sell her cookies.
Sassine didn’t think much of the comment at the time, but when her daughter wanted to go on a mission trip with her church that cost $1,700, she put her entrepreneurial hat on.
“I looked at Cheyenne and was like, ‘We are going to sell some cookies to get you on this trip,’” said Sassine.
Cookies were sold two for $1 at Cheyenne’s school, according to Sassine.
“Within two weeks we paid off that trip,” said Sassine. “My daughter said we had to sell more cookies to help somebody else go to the trip.”
Sassine was able to donate an additional $400 to the church for the mission trip for another child.
Sassine expanded her baking to cupcakes and donuts and on Mother’s Day 2018, her husband, Jean-Andre, gifted her with a limited liability corporation designation for Sassy Sweet Vegan Treats.
“During the pandemic, I started making bread,” said Sassine. “I mean why not?”
After her husband and kids ate all three loaves of bread that she made while she left them to cool, she knew she had to add the item to her business.
Sassine started to leave behind her pescatarian lifestyle in 2017 after watching “What the Health?” — a Netflix documentary that depicts corruption in the health and food industries.
“I saw the documentary and I was like, that’s it I’m done,” said Sassine. “I was already off of beef and chicken.”
After becoming vegan she dropped 12 pounds.
“It’s overwhelming,” said Dianna Rose, the owner of Jars of Delight, whose products also sold out. “I have vegan options and gluten options that are Caribbean-fusion products.”
Jars of Delight is a product line that includes healthy meals in classic mason jars, which goes along with Rose’s sustainability and zero-waste beliefs.
“I’m thinking about how dope this is,” said Rose. “Earnest Food launched at Laurelton Market and the vendors that are all in his store are all Sovereign Market members. It’s so circular. Now that Earnest Foods has launched we are all in his market. There is something so beautiful and powerful about circular economy and circular collaboration, circular community.”
The Sovereign Markets, a community health and economic corporation dedicated to providing fresh foods and local artisanal minority vendors and artists, launched the Laurelton Farmers Market, the first-ever Black-owned farmers market in the Southeast Queens region, for a second season May 15. This is where Flowers showcased some of his organic offerings before launching the supermarket, which he co-owns with his wife, Alicia Massop-Flowers.
Rose is also launching a commercial kitchen.
“Essential Kitchen is in partnership with Earnest Foods,” said Rose. “It is a commercial and licensed facility. It’s a game changer for local businesses that will be able to produce quality products that want to be on the shelf.”
Food vendors who lack a commercial kitchen to produce their products are not allowed to have their items on store shelves, according to Rose.
“The idea is to help them with their nutritional label, their dietary restrictions label, their barcodes, their brand packaging,” said Rose. “Everything from A-to-Z, Essential Kitchen is going to help a business with that operation and vendors to Earnest Food.”
Essential Kitchen, located at 149-18 Guy R. Brewer Blvd. in Jamaica, will have a soft launch after Thanksgiving on Nov. 27 and a grand opening spring 2022.
“For the first time ever for people in this part of Queens, they will be able to go to the kitchen, produce products and they will be able to legally sell not only to our supermarket, but any supermarket,” said Flowers. “In the past other supermarkets would not sell local products because it was not created in a certified facility.”
Dawn Kelly, the owner of the The Nourish Spot juice bar, is proud of her friend Flowers and she is also excited about not having to always travel to College Point, Maspeth, Long Island or Brooklyn for organic foods.
“I’ve been doing that for five years,” said Kelly. “Now that Earnest is around and he has the food I will be looking for, I will be sourcing some of my organic produce from him.”
Kelly knows that Flowers cares for his community.
“I believe he used to be the small business director for Senator [Leroy] Comrie,” said Kelly. “He knows of the many issues that we are grappling with [as business owners.] The fact that he decided to jump to our side of the fence — I think that is wonderful, motivating and inspiring.”
Flowers was the small business outreach director for Comrie (D-St. Albans) from 2016 to 2021.
“He also took an eyesore of a building that was just sitting there being icky,” said Kelly, who believes the site was vacant for nearly a decade. “Now it’s something that is going help people live longer.”
The Nourish Spot, located at 107-05 Guy R. Brewer Blvd. in Jamaica, was the first juice bar offering fresh fruit smoothies, and now salads and soups, in Southeast Queens.
“I’m not the first Black business owner, but I do feel many more Black business owners are opening health businesses and I want to continue to see that trend,” said Kelly. “I hope that he opens many more supermarkets.”
