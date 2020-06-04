Early voting for the June 23 Democcratic primary elections will take place from Saturday, June 13 through Sunday, June 21. There are no Republican races.
Voting will be done on:
• the 13th and 14th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• the 15th from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m
• the 16th and 17th from 12 to 8 p.m;
• the 18th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m;
• the 19th from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m; and
• the 20th and 21st from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Here are the locations in the borough where people may cast ballots:
• First Baptist Church of East Elmhurst at 100-10 Astoria Blvd. in East Elmhurst;
• Queensborough Elks Lodge No. 878 at 82-20 Queens Blvd. in Elmhurst;
• Museum of the Moving Image at 36-01 35 Ave. in Astoria;
• Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens at 21-12 30 Road in Long Island City;
• Rego Center Community Room at 61-00 97 St. in Rego Park;
• Holy Trinity Parish Church at 222-05 116 Ave. in Cambria Heights;
• Queens College at 65-30 Kissena Blvd. in Flushing;
• The Boys’ Club of New York - Abbe Clubhouse at 133-01 41 Road in Flushing;
• Korean Community Services at 203-05 32 Ave. in Bayside;
• Rockaway YMCA at 207 Beach 73 St. in Arverne;
• LaGuardia Community College at 31-10 Thomson Ave. in Long Island City;
• Board of Elections - Queens Voting Machine Facility Annex at 66-26 Metropolitan Ave. in Middle Village;
• Queens Public Library at Jackson Heights at 35-51 81 St.;
• Creedmoor Hospital at 79-25 Winchester Blvd. in Queens Village;
• Helen Marshall Cultural Center at Queens Borough Hall at 120-55 Queens Blvd. in Kew Gardens;
• Resorts World Casino New York City at 110-00 Rockaway Blvd. in South Ozone Park;
• York College, Academic Core Building at 94-20 Guy R Brewer Blvd. in Jamaica; and
• Rochdale Village Community Center at 169-65 137 Ave. in Jamaica.
— David Russell
