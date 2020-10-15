New Yorkers getting ready for Election Day don’t need to wait until Nov. 3 to vote.
From Oct. 24 to Nov. 1, voters can visit one of 18 locations in Queens, including:
• Rockaway YMCA at 207 Beach 73 St.;
• Resorts World Casino at 110-00 Rockaway Blvd. in South Ozone Park;
• Holy Trinity Parish Church at 222-05 116 Ave. in Cambria Heights;
• Rochdale Village Community Center at 169-65 137 Ave.;
• York College — Academic Core Building at 94-20 Guy R. Brewer Blvd. in Jamaica;
• Creedmoor Hospital at 79-25 Winchester Blvd. in Queens Village;
• Korean Community Services 203-05 32 Ave. in Bayside;
• Helen Marshall Cultural Center at Queens Borough Hall at 120-55 Queens Blvd. in Kew Gardens;
• Queens College at 65-30 Kissena Blvd. in Flushing;
• The Boys Club of New York at 133-01 41 Road in Flushing;
• Board of Elections — Queens Voting Machine Facility Annex at 66-26 Metropolitan Ave. in Middle Village;
• Queensborough Elks Lodge No. 878 at 82-20 Queens Blvd. in Elmhurst;
• Rego Center community room at 61-00 97 St.;
• LaGuardia Community College at 31-10 Thomson Ave. in Long Island City;
• Queens Public Library at Jackson Heights at 35-51 81 St.;
• First Baptist Church of East Elmhurst at 100-10 Astoria Blvd;
• Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens at 21-12 30 Road in Astoria; and
• Museum of the Moving Image at 36-01 35 Ave. in Astoria.
The times vary by day:
• Oct. 24 and 25, the polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m;
• Oct. 26 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m;
• Oct. 27 and 28 from 12 to 8 p.m;
• Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m;
• Oct. 30 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m; and
• Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The machine votes collected in early election voting are tabulated on election night and the poll book is meant to prevent someone from voting more than once.
“When they look at the poll book on Nov. 3, your signature would already be there as having voted,” said John Conklin, director of public information for the state Board of Elections.
Early voting follows the same process as Election Day, as opposed to absentee voting.
“Early voting is just another version of in-person voting,” Conklin said. “It’s exactly the same procedures as you would encounter on Election Day.”
Absentee ballots are reviewed against the poll book.
“If the voter came and voted in person, then the absentee ballot is set aside and not counted,” Conklin said.
Addressing a recent controversy over mailed ballots, he said a typo left out a slash on ballots that were sent reading “Absentee Military” but that residents shouldn’t be concerned if they are not in the military.
“They’re exactly the same. There’s no difference between them,” Conklin said. “The ballot is accurate so they should use it.”
The Postal Service has told the BOE that the mail will be delivered in a timely fashion, as many have raised concerns about the state of the Post Office.
“We take them at their word,” Conklin said, adding that if people are hesitant to mail a ballot, they can drop it off at a Board of Elections office or at early voting sites.
For people undecided about mailing in a ballot or voting in person during the pandemic, Conklin said polling places will be clean and workers will have personal protective equipment and be socially distant, while the space will be wiped down and disinfected throughout the day.
“There was no spike in COVID after the June primaries so they should feel confident and safe voting in person if that’s what they want to do,” he said.
I signed up to work the polls (Oct24-Nov1) and Nov 3. After completing the training for Nov 3, I found out last week (through a friend) there is another training class of early registration. I called the BOE to schedule the class. I was told working the elections for the first time doesn't qualify me to work early voting only Nov 3. How screwed up is that!!!! Is there such a difference entering people in the computer so they could vote. I will never know since I can't take the 2nd class.
