Early voting ahead of the general election on Nov. 8 is set to begin this Saturday, Oct. 29. The early voting period will run through Sunday, Nov. 6.
Polls will be open at various times throughout early voting. On Saturday, registered voters can cast their ballots from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; the same hours will apply Sunday. On Monday, however, early voting will be available between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. On Nov. 1 and 2, early voters can go to their assigned early voting site from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Friday, Nov. 4, they will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. over the weekend.
Though there a number of early voting sites throughout the borough (35 to be exact), those voters looking to vote early must cast their ballots at their assigned early voting location, which may not be the same as their Election Day site.
You can look up your assigned early voting polling place by visiting vote.nyc/page/find-your-poll-site. For a complete list of Queens early voting sites by election and Assembly district, visit vote.nyc/page/general-election-november-8-2022.
