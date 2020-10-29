With people waiting for hours to cast ballots [see separate story on page 2 or at qchron.com], the city Board of Elections announced poll sites will be open longer.
For Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31, early voting hours will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The final day of early voting, Sunday, Nov. 1, will see polls open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In total, nine hours have been added to help deal with the long lines.
Through four days of early voting, 457,735 people had cast ballots citywide. Queens was in the middle of the pack with 95,899, according to BOE numbers at the end of Tuesday’s tally.
Brooklyn had 149,368, including Mayor de Blasio, who waited on line for more than two hours in Park Slope.
Manhattan had 100,533, Bronx had 66,393 and Staten Island had 45,542.
Nine days of early voting in the city will end Sunday. There are 18 early voting sites in Queens.
Nearly 280 polling sites will be used in the borough for Election Day, Nov. 3.
— David Russell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.