Early voting has begun for the June 28 primaries for numerous state and party offices. It will continue at 34 sites located throughout Queens up to June 26. A list of the sites and their hours of operation can be found online at vote.nyc/page/primary-elections-2022.
The primaries are for governor, lieutenant governor, state Assembly, judgeships and party positions.
Primaries for Congress and the state Senate, where court challenges threw out the first set of legislative redistricting maps, have been moved to Aug. 23 with early voting scheduled for Aug. 13 to 21.
Hours of operation on remaining days for the first round are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 23; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 24; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for June 25 and 26.
Due to a recent change in state law, voters are no longer permitted to cast a ballot on a voting machine if they have requested to vote by absentee ballot.
Voters who have requested to vote by absentee ballot can still vote in-person using an affidavit ballot at early voting or on Election Day.
— Michael Gannon
