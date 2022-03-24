Spring cleaning can begin with proper recycling of old electronic devices at an e-waste recycling event in Ridgewood this month.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) has partnered with Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) and the city Department of Parks and Recreation to bring the Lower East Side Ecology Center to Rosemary’s Playground on Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the event.
Electronics that will be accepted include working and nonworking computers, monitors, printers and scanners, keyboards, mice, cables, TVs, VCRs and DVD players, phones, audio and visual equipment, cell phones and more.
“Recycling e-waste isn’t just about avoiding a ticket, it is about protecting our environment by not putting harmful materials into the landfills,” Addabbo said in a statement.
Rosemary’s Playground is located on Fairview Avenue between Woodbine and Madison streets.
For more information, call Addabbo’s office at (718) 738-1111.
