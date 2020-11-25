Commuters at the Jamaica end of the E subway line will be getting back to their normal schedules earlier than expected.
Janno Lieber, president of construction and development with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, announced Monday that work to replace nearly 40-year-old tracks at the Jamaica Center and Sutphin Boulevard stations will be completed by Nov. 30 — two weeks ahead of schedule.
The first phase of the track replacement — including 6,300 feet of track and 9,800 feet of third rail — was done ahead of schedule in October with a full shutdown of E service to both stations. J/Z trains operated on regular service. Phase 2 saw limited E train service at both stations.
Councilman Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) was pleased riders can get back to their normal routines.
“Any suspension in service at a major transit thoroughfare such as this can be difficult,” he said in the MTA statement. “But thanks to the working partnership with the MTA, our local elected offices, and community partners, we are confident that riders had sufficient alternate transit options, including cross-honoring on the LIRR.”
