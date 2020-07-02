Electric bikes and scooters with a top speed below 25 and 20 mph, respectively, will soon be legal in New York City under legislation lawmakers approved last Thursday and Mayor de Blasio says he will sign.
The state legalized the vehicles, especially popular with food delivery people, as part of the budget approved April 1, but the city has to remove its own restrictions to permit their operation here.
The bills passed by wide margins but with some dissent.
Lawmakers said the coronavirus crisis made legalizing e-bikes and scooters more imperative because of the increase in food delivery prompted by the ban on sit-down dining that is only now starting to be removed.
“I am proud to be part of a City Council that continues to adapt and innovate based on the evolutions to our streetscape,” Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria) said in a prepared statement after the vote. “E-bikes and e-scooters have become an environmentally friendlier way to meet the rush of meal delivery demands, first brought about by online-ordering apps and then the COVID-19 pandemic. They enable older delivery workers to make deliveries on time without putting their bodies on the line. I am thankful to our colleagues in Albany for earlier this year passing legislation that enabled us to take this vote today.”
De Blasio said during a press event Thursday that legalizing e-bikes and scooters was the right thing to do.
“Absolutely I’ll sign the bills,” he said, according to a transcript provided by his office. “I had a lot of conversation with the Council about it. It’s particularly important that I signed [sic] these bills now because people need more safe ways to get around and more options in light of the pandemic. People need their livelihoods. So for delivery folks and other folks who use those as part of their work, they need to be able to do that legally. So it’s absolutely the right thing to do.”
One measure passed by the Council eliminates bans on three classes of e-bikes with top speeds of less than 25 mph, states that devices that remain illegal under local law may only be impounded if operated in a dangerous manner and reduces the penalty for riding a prohibited device from $500 to $250. It passed 42-5, with one dissenter from Queens, Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village).
Another bill does the same for certain e-scooters with top speeds of less than 20 mph. It passed 39-8, with three dissenters from Queens: Holden and Councilmen Rory Lancman (D-Fresh Meadows) and Francisco Moya (D-Corona).
A third measure requires the city Department of Transportation to create a pilot program for the use of shared scooters in neighborhoods that are underserved by public transportation or bicycle-sharing programs. It passed 38-9, with five dissenters from Queens: Holden, Lancman, Moya and Councilmen Peter Koo (D-Flushing) and Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans).
All three bills were introduced by Councilman Fernando Cabrera (D-Bronx).
“Today we’re passing legislation that makes great strides toward achieving transit equity, social justice, accessibility and environmental protection,” Cabrera said in a prepared statement. “By legalizing e-scooters and e-bikes, while mandating adherence to state and local safety laws, we are meeting the needs of people in transit deserts, people not served by bikeshare programs, people who need e-bikes and scooters for work and reducing the number of cars on our streets. The e-scooter pilot will allow us to develop the best practices for scooter-share programs in underserved communities with options for people with disabilities.
“Over the past year and a half, we’ve heard the concerns of diverse constituencies, including the delivery workers who have kept people fed during the coronavirus pandemic. All these voices helped us craft effective legislation that addresses unmet transit needs and makes New York a better place to live and work.”
Holden, asked for a statement Tuesday, said via email, “I have serious safety concerns with the proposed bills to legalize e-bikes and e-scooters. Legalizing these vehicles without strict regulations such as educating drivers and requiring these vehicles to be registered and insured — which would require state oversight — could cause major liability issues. People already drive them out of control on sidewalks and in the wrong direction on one-way streets, so adding thousands more without controls will automatically make NYC streets much more dangerous for pedestrians, motorists, and e-vehicle drivers alike.”
Before the city and state moved to legalize e-bikes and scooters, the Police Department would seize them from riders.
Asked at his press event if he regrets cracking down on their use in 2017, de Blasio said no, noting that they were illegal at the time. But he said he is unhappy with how things went.
“And I’ll take responsibility,” he said. “I thought there was a way to do this based on everything I heard that could be just about going after the businesses, not the individuals who are the delivery people. I don’t think it was realized the way I wanted it to be. I don’t think it ever was done the way I envisioned it. So I’m unhappy about that.”
Constantinides, the Astoria councilman, who just finished third in the Democratic primary for Queens borough president, said the NYPD should return the e-bikes and scooters it confiscated, while also touting alternatives to the private automobile as methods of travel.
“While this is no doubt a historic moment for New York City, this is just another step on a longer road toward street safety,” he said. “The New York Police Department must release any e-bikes and e scooters it confiscated before ending its crackdown on the vehicles in March. And we must continue to identify streets we can pedestrianise, invest in permanent bike infrastructure, and create more busways.”
Asked via email if he knows how many e-bikes and scooters the NYPD has in its possession, a spokesman for Constantinides said he believes that, according to an advocacy group, “it’s hard to know but a large amount.”
The e-bikes and scooters the Council voted to legalize are not treated like motor vehicles legally. They do not carry insurance or license plates and are not registered with the Department of Motor Vehicles. They also differ from other motorized vehicles in New York State, including cars, golf carts and riding lawn mowers, in that their riders cannot be charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs unless a collision is involved, as per the state law approved in April.
The Mayor’s Office said it has not yet been determined when de Blasio would sign the bills passed by the City Council.
