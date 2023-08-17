As fires blaze on, some City Council legislation surrounding e-bike lithium-ion batteries has been enacted but much remains stagnant.
Just last week, a fire in Ozone Park attributed to a lithium-ion battery resulted in the death of a 93-year-old woman.
The dangers of e-bike batteries have been a hot-button topic around the country, but especially in New York City, where it feels like an electronic bicycle or scooter can be spotted on every street. Many food delivery drivers primarily use e-bikes or mopeds for work.
However, if the battery is poorly made or charged too long, it can burst into flames, creating a fierce difficult-to-extinguish fire that will rapidly exude toxic fumes.
FDNY data as of Aug. 14 show there have been 154 investigations into e-bike battery-related fires this year citywide, as well as 93 injuries and 14 deaths.
With the rate of lithium-ion battery incidents, many believe it is imperative for the City Council to pass more bills that aim to remedy the issue. There have been a number of bills introduced and some have been enacted, with many laid over in committee.
According to the City Council website, the bills revolving around e-bike batteries as of the past year are as follows:
Int. 0663, which was enacted on March 20 of this year, prohibits the sale, lease or rental of powered mobility devices and storage batteries that fail to meet safety standards. The Queens sponsors for the bill were Councilmembers Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans), Sandra Ung (D-Flushing), Bob Holden (D-Maspeth), Jim Gennaro (D-Fresh Meadows), Francisco Moya (D-Corona), Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) and Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone).
Int. 0656 was also enacted on March 20. It required the Fire Department to develop an informational campaign to educate the public on fire risks posed by power mobility devices. The Queens sponsors were Jennifer Gutierrez (D-Brooklyn, Queens), Ung, Julie Won (D-Long Island City), Holden, Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria), Gennaro, Ariola and Paladino.
Holden was the prime sponsor of Int. 0722, enacted on March 20. The bill requires the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, in consultation with the FDNY, to establish materials that provide guidance on safe use and storage of powered mobility devices. The bill was also sponsored by Gennaro, Ariola and Paladino.
When asked about the need for e-bike legislation, Holden’s office sent the Chronicle the following statement: “The City Council’s recent efforts fell short of addressing the gravity of the situation. In one of the bills that passed, stores were given a six-month window for the sale of uncertified lithium-ion batteries.” That, the office said, “underscores the urgency for comprehensive measures outlined in Council Member Holden’s e-mobility safety blueprint to ensure New Yorkers’ safety through rigorous registration, licensing and insurance protocols.”
The blueprint would involve state regulation of e-bikes and other vehicles, which Holden says is necessary.
Back in the Council, Int. 0752, also enacted on March 20, prohibits the sale of lithium-ion batteries assembled or reconditioned using cells removed from batteries. The Queens sponsors were Williams, Ung, Holden, Gennaro, Ariola and Paladino.
Int. 0927, introduced on Feb. 16, would establish a task force to study the feasibility of building charging stations for bicycles with electric assist to be used by food delivery workers. The bill is awaiting further hearings and is primarily sponsored by Gutierrez, with co-sponsors Cabán and Won.
Int. 0949, introduced on March 2, would establish a program to provide low-or-no-cost lithium-ion batteries for use in powered mobility devices. Queens sponsors include Gutierrez, Cabán, Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton), Gennaro, Williams, Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights), Holden, Ung, Schulman and Paladino.
Introduced on the same day, Int. 0950 would require businesses using bicycles for commercial purposes to provide e-bike operators with fireproof or fire-resistant containers for the batteries. The Queens sponsors are Guiterrez, Cabán, Brooks-Powers, Williams, Krishnan, Holden, Ung, Schulman and Paladino.
Int. 0998, introduced on April 11, would amend the city Administrative Code to create record keeping and reporting documents on the disposal of rechargeable batteries for powered mobility devices. No Queens politicians sponsored the bill.
There also were no Queens sponsors for Int. 1134, introduced on July 13. The bill would create penalties for the possession, sale, lease or rental of unsafe powered mobility devices and storage batteries, as well as the assembly or sale of second-use batteries.
Also introduced on July 13 is Res. 0718, which had no Queens sponsors. It calls on Congress to pass and the president to sign the Setting Consumer Standards for Lithium-Ion Batteries Act, which would promulgate consumer product safety standards with respect to rechargeable lithium-ion batteries used in micromobility devices.
It is unclear which bills will move and which may be at an impasse. When asked for a timeline regarding their future, a representative of Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) said the bills are going through the Council’s legislative process and reiterated the statuses as seen on the Council’s website.
Ariola believes more must be done.
“We must have stricter laws in place regarding the use of these devices, or else tragedies like the one we saw last week will continue to occur,” she told the Chronicle in a statement. “I believe we need to consider legislation to ban these vehicles outright, as it is clear that people are not following the current laws. Until a true ban can occur, I will continue to support legislation that outlaws the charging of these vehicles within residential buildings, including NYCHA facilities.”
The United Delivery Workers Association, a collective of city delivery workers, did not respond to a request for comment.
