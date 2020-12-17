A flock of imperiled domestic ducks, who were dumped at Bowne Park weeks earlier, were rescued last Friday morning — just in time before the pond can start to freeze.
The Parks Department Urban Park Rangers and animal activist group NYCLASS corralled the 10 birds from the pond in the early morning and took them to an upstate animal sanctuary.
NYCLASS believes the birds were abandoned in the park by Flushing street vendors who were shut down by the NYPD on Nov. 14. Selling live ducklings, other fowl or baby rabbits without proper brooder facilities is illegal in New York City.
Dumping said animals into city parks is also illegal.
“We are happy to share that we successfully rescued all 10 ducks from Bowne Park and brought them safely to shore,” Bonnie McGuire, director of the Urban Park Rangers, told the Chronicle in an email. “While we celebrate this rescue, we want to emphasize that dumping domesticated animals into our parks is detrimental to their well-being, and not every duck or pet is as fortunate as these birdies. Let’s all do our part to keep our animals safe, happy, and healthy.”
Because the water level of the pond is low, the ducks were not able to get out of the water on their own — domesticated ducks cannot fly. The rescuers used canoes to herd the birds and safely lift them out of the water.
“It has been a horrific year for domestic ducks who have been abandoned. Many have been bought from live markets and many people bought ducklings online out of pandemic boredom only later to [dump them] to fend for themselves in the wild,” NYCLASS said in a statement.
The ducks would not have survived if not rescued, Parks said in a release. The combination of freezing temperatures, lack of food and vulnerability to predators would have quickly led to their deaths. Instead, the flock of ducks were safely taken to their new home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.