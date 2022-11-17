Representatives of the city’s Department of Social Services got an earful from some community leaders Tuesday morning.
Hailey Nolasco, assistant deputy commissioner of intergovernmental affairs, and Samuel Clarke, one of the agency’s Queens representatives, spoke at a meeting of the Borough Cabinet, which includes all 14 community district managers.
The topic of the day was how the city is continuing to deal with asylum seekers who are sent to New York after crossing the southern border.
Nolasco acknowledged that the relocation of asylum seekers has not always run as smoothly as the city would like when it comes to things like providing notice to community district leaders.
But she also said the DSS itself often has been forced to address the problems under less than optimal conditions.
“This is a crisis we are dealing with,” Nolasco said, referring to the estimated 16,500 people whose first stop in the Big Apple was the shelter system.
“We have 58 emergency shelters in New York City to respond to that,” she added. “We have a legal and moral commitment to house everyone in New York City.”
Nolasco said some have found housing with family or friends; through social service networks; or on their own. Many remain in the emergency shelter system, straining the department’s resources.
“We also have New Yorkers who are seeking shelter,” she said. “As a result, we needed to have enough capacity.”
While sympathizing with the new immigrants and their needs, some district managers said they have been getting slammed with little or even no advance notice.
“In Community Board 12 we have many homeless shelters, hotels and asylum seekers,” District Manager Yvonne Reddick said. “But they are placed before we are even notified. As of today we have a new drop-in center. I have no paperwork in it whatsoever.”
Reddick said in September, when an immigrant mother killed herself in a shelter, “we didn’t know there were asylum seekers in that shelter until we heard it on the news.”
Nolasco said the emergency nature of the influx often has not allowed the DSS to go through the normal process.
“We may not be able to give a 30-day window,” she said. “When we’re getting eight to 10 buses a day we often don’t have a full day or a full week when people are arriving at the Port Authority.”
Nolasco said the CB 12 office should have received the first notification about the drop-in center about a year ago, and that she would follow up on it.
After explaining that the woman who killed herself likely was just sent there because it had a room for her and her children, Nolasco asked if she had addressed Reddick’s concerns.
“No, but I’m listening,” she said, reminding the group that District 12 has borne the brunt of the Queens shelter system since long before the border crisis.
Lynnette Barfield, representing Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), said the notification process must improve.
“This cannot remain on the back burner,” Barfield said.
Florence Koulouris, district manager for Community Board 1, said her district has 47 hotels that have been inundated. She said there is almost a complete lack of public discourse on the part of the city and shelter operators.
She said as few as two of the shelters in her district have community advisory boards and even with them, meetings are infrequent.
Clarke said calls to mandate CAB meetings at specific intervals could cause serious logistical problems for the DSS, citing only Koulouris’ 47 shelters and 10 in CB 11.
“That’s 57,” he said.
