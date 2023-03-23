Mayor Adams announced last week that street vendor enforcement will no longer be under the jurisdiction of the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, and will be transferred to the Department of Sanitation as of April 1.
“Street vendors are a vital part of New York City’s economic and cultural landscape, but unregulated street vending is a quality-of-life concern that affects the health, safety, accessibility, prosperity, and cleanliness of our streets, sidewalks, and neighborhoods,” Mayor Adams said in a statement. “New York City has the world’s greatest Sanitation Department, and there is no challenge too great for ‘New York’s Strongest.’ With DSNY becoming responsible for enforcing regulations around street vending, New Yorkers will enjoy improved quality of life, more accessible and cleaner streets, and a more welcoming city across all five boroughs.”
DCWP Commissioner Vilda Vera Mayuga said in a statement that the transition will allow her department “to concentrate on our mission to protect and enhance the daily economic lives of New Yorkers.”
The Street Vendor Project, an organizing group for such vendors, condemned the move.
“The Department of Sanitation collects, recycles and disposes of our city’s waste,” the group said in a statement. “Small businesses run by immigrants, veterans and low-income New Yorkers are not trash.”
Mohamed Attia, managing director of the Street Vendor Project, said the shift came as a surprise, and that “no one was consulted” on it.
“We never heard that proposal, and we have all the relevant agencies sitting on the Street Vendor Advisory Board,” he told the Chronicle. “It was not ever mentioned to us throughout more than a year of conversation.”
Councilmember Sandy Nurse (D-Brooklyn), who chairs the Council’s Committee on Sanitation and Solid Waste Management, was also taken aback, as the move was not discussed during the DSNY’s preliminary budget hearing two days prior to the announcement.
“We struggle to understand how this transition will happen in practice, given that a large portion of vacancy cuts in DSNY’s preliminary budget are enforcement positions,” she said in a joint statement with Councilmember Shahana Hanif (D-Brooklyn). “DSNY already struggles to enforce its essential imperative of street cleanliness with the positions it has, a function that will be further complicated by implementation of a new trash set out time beginning on April 1.”
Later, the lawmakers added, “There are a number of questions this change raises, including how many sanitation police officers will be brought on, how they will be deployed, property confiscation protocols and much more.”
Nearly a week after Adams made the announcement, several of those questions have not been answered. After the Chronicle was referred to the Office of Management and Budget and the Mayor’s Office, city officials did not respond to the paper’s repeated queries regarding staffing and funding for the initiative.
