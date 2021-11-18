City sanitation officials have set mid-December for its seasonal leaf collection in Queens. All leaves that are collected will be turned into compost.
Residents in the borough’s 14 community districts are being asked to place their leaves curbside in either paper lawn-and-leaf bags or unlined rigid bins and containers after 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.
“So instead of having your leaves sit in landfills and creating harmful greenhouse gases, you can help the DSNY make compost instead,” Sid Berraha of the DSNY said Nov. 10 at an online meeting of Community Board 6.
Berraha said leaves, grass clippings, branches and other yard waste that are generated by hired contractors are not eligible for the curbside collection program.
For the time being, compost giveback events have been canceled until further notice. Nonprofit groups and city agencies can make appointments to pick up compost at the city’s Staten Island facility online at https://www1.nyc.gov/assets/dsny/site/home. An open bed truck is required.
— Michael Gannon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.