DSNY collection to continue on Labor Day

During a hearing regarding the city’s sanitation budget earlier this year, Councilman Jim Gennaro (D-Hillcrest) noted that, despite it being required by city law, many of his constituents occasionally go two weeks without having their recycling collected, as their Monday pickup days often coincide with holidays.
“It’s always been the case that it would be too much money ... to get the Department [of Sanitation] to do that which the law mandates, which is weekly pickup of recyclables. Weekly means weekly,” he said.
Though at the time, then-DSNY Commissioner Edward Grayson said that it would be too costly, it seems that Gennaro may finally get his wish: This Labor Day, the DSNY will continue pickup for those with Monday collection, the agency said Tuesday.
“New Yorkers want the trash picked up, and we are testing as many options as we can to do so quickly,” a spokesperson said in a statement.
The Uniformed Sanitationmen’s Association’s (or Teamsters Local 831) contract stipulates several holidays during which those working on those days will receive overtime pay (in this case, time-and-a-half). As such, approximately 800 employees who volunteer to work on Monday will be paid to that effect, the same spokesperson said.
Harry Nespoli, president of Local 831, seemed more than open to the idea, and repeatedly emphasized that this is a “pilot program.”
“The commission is focusing on keeping the city as clean as possible,” he told the Chronicle. “It’s something that they’re going to look at to see if it’s going to make the city cleaner and convenient for the public ... We’re willing to try it.”
Contrary to the previous thinking, the agency said cost isn’t a deterrent in this case.
“We believe this will be revenue-neutral, because it will mean less overtime during the week cleaning up after the holiday,” the DSNY spokesperson explained.
Nespoli also pointed to the lightening of the load later in the week as an incentive.
“Labor Day, you get a whole bunch of new people, and there’s a whole mess,” he said. “So now if we’re already there, looking to work, we could clean that mess up, so the next week coming in, or the next day, then it’ll be a lot cleaner.”
Nespoli said that if the program is a success, it could become a permanent staple on future holidays. He noted that the union’s contract expires at the end of this year; that could be a point of negotiation.
Nespoli was not sure where his members stand on the program, but was clear that different people would have different priorities on the holiday.
“You can’t blame people that want to spend more time with their families,” he said, “and you can’t blame people that say, ‘You know something? I can make a little extra money here. Let me work.’”
Those who receive Monday trash and recycling collection should put their material on the curb between 4 p.m. and midnight Sunday; compost will be picked up Tuesday. There will not be street sweeping on Monday, and alternate-side parking will not be in effect.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.