The city Department of Sanitation cleaned up garbage surrounding the Hollis Long Island Rail Road station on Tuesday. For years the area has been a site for illegal dumping, but it has gotten worse since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Novella Oliver, a former leader of the now-defunct Woodhull Civic Association.
The other problematic areas for illegal dumping included 191st Street and Woodhull Avenue, 195th Street between Sagamore and 99th avenues, and 99th Avenue between 193rd to 195th streets, according to Oliver and her neighbors Noreen Wright and Goutam Bhola.
“This right here all belongs to the railroad,” said Wright, pointing to garbage under an LIRR trestle on Dec. 2, 2021. “This is all theirs right here.”
The Hollis LIRR station is between 191st and 193rd streets and Woodhull and 99th avenues.
“We’ve been seeing a lot of dumping,” said Wright. “This area needs to be consistently kept clean.”
Garbage also gets piled up at the underpass of the LIRR at 195th Street and 99th Avenue, said Wright.
“Right around here you will see constant dumping,” said Wright. “It is constant ... Sometimes you see parts of cars dumped here. What bothers me is that you can ride through other communities and you will never see this. Why does it always have to be this side of town that is always neglected? This is just not nice.”
The MTA said that it is aware that the areas around the Hollis LIRR station are frequent sites for illegal dumping.
“During a period of concentrated enforcement earlier this spring, we issued several violations and impounded a vehicle engaged in illegal dumping,” said a DSNY spokesman. “Our enforcement teams will continue to monitor these areas.”
The spokesman said that New Yorkers have a legal and moral responsibility to put litter in its proper place.
“Fines for illegal dumping start at $4,000, plus we will impound any vehicle involved in illegal dumping, and we are increasingly using cameras to help enforce this law,” said the spokesman. “In addition, we rely on residents as partners to help us combat illegal dumping. Anyone who sees illegal dumping or debris that has accumulated in a public space should call 311 immediately so that we can address it.”
The DSNY also has an award and tip program available for residents who witness illegal dumping online: www1.nyc.gov/assets/dsny/site/services/cleaning/cleaning-illegal-dumping.
Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans) said that her office is aware of the chronic issue and is searching for innovative ways to address it. She also has been meeting with other elected officials throughout the city to get an understanding of what they do to combat illegal dumping.
“My office has allocated funding to install cameras along the 99th Avenue corridor and other chronic illegal dumping sites,” Williams said to the Queens Chronicle via email. “We encourage our constituents to reach out to my office and report any locations where they notice dumping. We are working very closely with the Department of Sanitation and other offices in order to address these concerns and find long-term solutions.”
Wright said that she is pleased the DSNY is taking action in addressing the community concerns and keeping the area clean.
Bhola shared her sentiments.
“I’m so happy they came and cleaned up the place,” said Bhola.
