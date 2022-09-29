The city Department of Sanitation says it’s stepping up its efforts to stop those defacing Southeast Queens.
Earlier this month, the DSNY shared a post to Twitter documenting the summonsing and impounding of a dumper in Hollis. According to a spokesperson for the agency, the perpetrator was caught using in-person surveillance by sanitation officers, and was dumping at a spot frequented by those looking for easy means of getting rid of their trash.
The spokesperson said fines for dumpers start at $4,000 and include cleaning costs, and any vehicle used is automatically impounded.
“All New Yorkers have a legal and moral responsibility to properly dispose of their trash,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “But too often, as in this case, building contractors dump construction and demolition material on the sides of residential and industrial streets — and in vacant lots — throughout the five boroughs. This is a theft of public space by private entities.”
The specific instance in Hollis took place on a grassy area on 99th Avenue, between 205th Place and Francis Lewis Boulevard. The spokesperson said officers were stationed there, looking to catch dumpers in the act.
The agency has also utilized cameras to catch those dumping when officers are not around. Fay Hill, a Democratic district leader in District 31 and a member of Community Board 13, says those determined to dump will circumvent the preventative measures.
“They installed some [cameras] this past month over on Snake Road, and to me, it’s a joke,” she said.
“You can go to some parts of Snake Road, and there’s no camera, and that’s where the dumping is going on again. So they need more cameras on both sides of Snake Road,” she added.
Hill says “Snake Road,” the portion of Brookville Boulevard starting at Rockaway Boulevard and stretching north through the marshland near Hook Creek Park, has been the target of dumping since she moved into the area 45 years ago.
North Conduit Avenue is another dumping hot spot, according to Hill, and had been the target of some beautification measures in the past, with little staying power. Last year, Assemblyman Khaleel Anderson (D-Far Rockaway) and Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton) co-sponsored a cleanup of the roadside.
“It was beautiful and so-forth,” Hill said. “Then they started again.”
Brooks-Powers says she has made responding to complaints of dumping a priority. In a statement, she said she has allocated more than half a million dollars to preventative measures like cameras and response to sites like Snake Road.
She did not specify which measures can be taken to stop dumping before it happens. Cameras and clean-up efforts either catch dumpers in the act or rectify messes they had already made.
The spokesperson for the DSNY hopes the fear factor will be enough.
“Contractors are aware of their responsibilities to dump materials legally,” he said. “Our enforcement efforts — and increasing reports of them in traditional and social media — are reminders that the consequences for illegal dumping are steep.
“Illegal dumpers are on notice that we will catch them, either with surveillance cameras or with traditional in-person surveillance. It’s not a question of if, but a question of when.”
