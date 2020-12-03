A Benjamin N. Cardozo High School teacher was killed last Friday evening after a drunk firefighter drove on the wrong side of a Suffolk highway, officials said.
According to State Police, off-duty FDNY firefighter Joseph Norris was traveling south in the northbound lane of the Sunken Meadow Parkway near Smithtown, LI on Nov. 20 when, at approximately 7:30 p.m., he collided head-on with Anthony Mariano.
Mariano, a 44-year-old social studies teacher at the Bayside high school, died at the scene. First responders transported Norris, 38, to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where he remains in serious condition. The Daily News reported that he may lose both his legs.
Norris was charged with driving while intoxicated, the NYSP said.
“I’m saddened, angry, in disbelief that you were tragically taken from us in such a senseless way. My Anthony, I will never understand why this happened to you,” Mariano’s fiancée, Christie Azzolini, wrote on his obituary webpage. The two were set to be married in July, a year after their original wedding date, which was postponed due to the pandemic.
A Queens College graduate, Mariano had been a history teacher specializing in media and political theory at Cardoza for the last 15 years.
“He was a great teacher, an even better person. I offer just a memory, one of my favorites in his classroom. It was Valentine’s Day, and he was so excited for the class to end so he could head home. Of course, as nosy as we were, we pestered him till he finally told us why. He was going to make a wonderful dinner for his girlfriend. I loved that day,” a student wrote on his obituary page.
He is remembered as a passionate friend, teacher and father to his three “fur babies,” Jemma, Blackie and Mr. Man, as well as an avid New York Yankees and Islanders fan.
Mariano was laid to rest Nov. 25 in Babylon.
He is survived by a long list of family members, including his parents, Vincent and Claudia; sister Kristin; brothers Vincent, Christopher and Matthew and their spouses, Elizabeth, Loretta and Kim; and nieces and nephews Cole, Camryn, Raffaele, Theresa, Juliana and Seraphina.
Mariano’s family asks that fond memories and expressions of sympathy be shared at Boyd-Spencer.com, and that donations be made to the John Theissen Children’s Foundation in his name.
“Anthony J. Mariano was known as many things to many people. He was a loving son, beloved brother, amazing uncle, a loving nephew, your BEST friend, someone truly special. To family and friends who knew him best, Anthony will be remembered as a very exceptional person. He was truly one of a kind,” the obituary biography read.
