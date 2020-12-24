The gloves are officially off in the long-running dispute between Councilman Danny Dromm (D-Jackson Heights) and the union that represents correction officers at Rikers Island.
Dromm, long a critic of the conditions and culture on Rikers Island, and Benny Boscio Jr., president of the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association, spent several minutes talking over each other during an online hearing Dec. 11 on Dromm’s bill, Intro. No, 2173, which would all but ban the use of solitary confinement (Dromm’s term) or punitive segregation (Boscio’s) in dealing with violent inmates.
Dromm’s bill would allow no more than four hours of such confinement, and then only to de-escalate a violent situation.
The bill states that “positive incentives shall be used to encourage good behavior ... and disciplinary sanctions shall be used as little as is feasible.”
“By reducing the use or eliminating the use of punitive segregation, you’re going to reduce those types of violence,” Dromm said, citing a report from the Department of Correction. “Certainly the commissioner pointed out that with the lowering of punitive segregation and the increased use of programming, they’ve seen some success.
Dromm also challenged Boscio over comments in alternative resources for correction officers.
“On the one hand, you’re saying that you don’t have any resources, but on the other hand, you’re saying you want to keep punitive segregation. I don’t understand that,”
Boscio has said that isolating violent inmates is necessary for the protection of guards and nonviolent inmates. The union ran newspaper ads last week calling on Dromm to resign, complete with photos of guards who have been beaten and slashed by inmates. Five guards were injured in a single attack this past weekend, according to published reports.
The two then tangled briefly over terminology, with the union president saying the city charter already prevents solitary confinement.
“The words punitive segregation and solitary are synonymous,” Dromm said. He also brought up the case of Layleen Polanco, who died in solitary in 2019 following a seizure.
Bringing up former union head Norman Seabrook, himself headed to prison in a corruption scandal, Dromm accused the union of a long history of corruption.
“I hope they don’t have him going into solitary,” Dromm said.
Dromm admitted that COBA may be correct about the impact of gang activity in Rikers.
“I don’t now enough about the gangs,” the councilman said.
“Then get caught up on what’s going on in the jails,” Boscio replied.
Dromm countered that he has toured Rikers at least six times in his tenure in the Council.
“I invite you to tour with me any time you like,” Boscio said. “Unannounced, of course. Don’t let us know you’re coming.”
“I don’t listen to thugs,” Dromm retorted. “You can be as big a thug as you want but you don’t bother me. It’s time to change. Remember the people who have died under your supervision, sir.”
Boscio wasn’t impressed.
“Slashings are up 16 percent [in 2020],” he said. “Attacks on correction officers are up 15 percent. And inmate-on-inmate violence is up a staggering 284 percent. And those numbers don’t lie.”
“Then your officers are doing something wrong,” Dromm said. “That’s got to be the reason.”
“That’s your ideology, I guess,” Boscio said.
Dromm’s office did not respond to multiple requests for an interview with the councilman to discuss the matter further.
But Michael Skelly, a spokesman for COBA, told the Chronicle in a brief interview this week that the nonviolent inmates whom Dromm is championing are far more likely to be attacked by violent inmates than are correction officers.
“He has no idea what is going on there,” Skelly said.
