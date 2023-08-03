The driver of the getaway car that sped Police Officer Edward Byrne’s killers from Jamaica on Feb. 26, 1988, will be released from state prison this August.
Scott Cobb, 60, was ordered released by the state Board of Parole after having served just over 34 years for his role in the rookie cop’s murder on orders from an imprisoned Queens drug kingpin.
Byrne, who had turned 22 five days earlier and worked at the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica, was guarding the home of a witness in a drug case against Howard “Pappy” Mason. The family of the man known to history only as “Arjune” had been threatened for his cooperation, and their home at the intersection of 107th Avenue and Inwood Street had been firebombed.
Mason ordered that a cop be killed to send a message to the NYPD. He instead triggered a citywide war on the drug trade.
“Police Officer Eddie Byrne was killed simply because he was cop,” NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban said in a press release. “His assassination was an attack on our society as a whole. And while Eddie’s murder sought to intimidate us all, it had the opposite effect.”
Cobb, Phillip Copeland, David McClary and Todd Scott first became eligible for parole in 2012. Cobb’s pending release angered city police officers and at least some elected officials from Queens.
“All cop-killer paroles are infuriating,” said Patrick Hendry, president of the Police Benevolent Association. “But this one is especially outrageous considering the shockwaves this crime sent through this precinct, the NYPD, the city and nation.
“When Eddie Byrne was assassinated, it galvanized cops and the community to work together to take our streets back from these violent drug gangs,” Hendry said. “That was Eddie Byrne’s legacy, and the insane Parole Board is tearing it to shreds. New York City police officers are absolutely sickened by this parole decision, and New Yorkers who care about safe streets should be, too.”
Hendry called on people to demand that “our elected leaders in Albany fix the broken parole system so that none of the other Byrne assassins go free.” Hendry’s press release includes a link to its Keep Cop-Killers in Jail initiative, which allows individuals to file petitions against releasing convicted killers of police officers. It can be found at bit.ly/458iwLI.
Vincent Vallelong, president of the Sergeant Benevolent Association, was outraged in a statement on the union’s Twitter page.
“PO Byrne, as well as the witness, who was an immigrant from Guyana, represented the finest qualities of our great city,” Vallelong said. “The actions of the Parole Board are despicable and an insult to the legacy of PO Byrne and the brave witness who came forward.”
He said it is imperative that Gov. Hochul suspend all activity of the board as it stands.
Hochul’s office did not respond to a request for comment on calls to change the parole process.
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) was not nearly as reticent, calling it a miscarriage of justice.
“With crime growing out of control in this city, the decision by the parole board to release Scott Cobb sends the absolute wrong message to would-be offenders,” Ariola said in an email from her office on Monday. “This man took an active part in the murder of a New York City police officer, and he should be made to face the full extent of his sentence for that crime. Releasing him onto the streets is an affront to every law abiding American, and re-opens the deep wounds that Officer Byrne’s family have had to struggle with since his death in 1988.” Ariola also called for changes to the system.
Mayor Adams’ office referred questions about his views on both Cobb’s pending release and the call from some quarters for parole reforms.
The office of Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) also did not respond. The intersection where Arjune lived and Byrne died is in her Council district.
Copeland, acting on Mason’s orders, planned Byrne’s killing. Two planned attacks were called off because one night saw a Black officer and another shift was given to a female officer.
Byrne was siting in his cruiser on the southwest corner of the intersection — Arjune’s house, which has since been replaced by a row of townhouses — was on the southeast corner.
Scott distracted Byrne’s attention while McClary crept up on the driver’s side of the car and shot Byrne five times. He was pronounced dead at St. Mary’s Hospital, which used to be across the street from the north end of Rufus King Park in Jamaica.
The killers were paid a total of $8,000, and were rounded up within a week.
Mason, who was convicted of other crimes along with Byrne’s murder, is serving a sentence of life without the possibility of parole in the maximum security federal prison in Allenwood, Penn. He had served for many years at ADX in Florence, Colo., the only federal supermax prison.
Byrne’s father, Raymond, served on the NYPD for 22 years, retiring as a lieutenant.
His brother, Lawrence, had served as a longtime federal prosecutor and then with a major Manhattan law firm before becoming the NYPD’s deputy commissioner for legal affairs in 2014. He died in 2020 at age 61.
Every two years between 2012 and his death, Lawrence Byrne would appear at the parole hearings for his brother’s killers, determined to keep them in prison.
Every year, officers from the 103rd Precinct and NYPD brass gather after midnight at 107th and Inwood for a ceremony to mark the anniversary.
The street in front of the precinct at 168-02 91 Ave. in Jamaica has been renamed in Byrne’s honor, as has the Police Athletic League Center at 116-25 Guy R. Brewer Blvd. in Jamaica.
The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant, run by the U.S. Department of Justice, provides millions of dollars in law enforcement funding to state and municipal governments.
