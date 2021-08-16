A Brooklyn driver died after he smashed into a pole at high speed on Linden Boulevard in northern Lindenwood early on Sunday morning, police said.
EMS workers found Shaquan Nelson, 27, unconscious on the side of the road with severe injuries after he drove his 2012 Infiniti into the light pole while headed eastbound on Linden Boulevard past 79th Street, according to the NYPD.
Nelson was taken by medics to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
The NYPD's Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.
City Transportation Commissioner Hank Gutman cited the accident as an argument for the state Legislature to pass a bill that would allow speed cameras to operate 24/7. “The high-speed fatal crash, which took the life of 27-year-old Shaquan Nelson, happened at 4 a.m. in a Lindenwood school zone with camera enforcement, but outside the hours when cameras are legally allowed to operate,” Gutman wrote in a statement, adding that one-third of fatal crashes happen during the hours the cameras are off. “Speed cameras have proven an efficient and equitable way to reduce speeding, and their operation around-the-clock will surely reduce the tragic consequences of late-night reckless driving.”
