A drunk driver was arrested after allegedly slamming his Mercedes-Benz C300 into a city Department of Environmental Production truck, killing 36-year-old Michael Rodriguez of Queens, a DEP employee, and injuring his co-worker while they were on duty for sewer maintenance.
Errick Persaud, 24, of Richmond Hill, was arraigned last Thursday night for his role in the incident.
The charges presented include manslaughter in the second degree, assault in the second degree, vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.
The DA’s Office said video surveillance footage showed Persaud driving a black Mercedes-Benz at high speed through a steady red light at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard in Richmond Hill at approximately 2:30 a.m. on July 6.
Persaud allegedly hit the DEP truck at the intersection. According to the police report, the truck rolled onto its side upon impact from the sedan.
Rodriguez was then forcefully ejected from the vehicle and pinned underneath it, sustaining severe head and body trauma as a result, according to police.
EMS arrived at the scene and hurriedly transported Rodriguez to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
The driver of the city vehicle and Rodriguez’s co-worker, an unnamed 40-year-old male, sustained minor injuries. He refused medical attention, according to police. His identity was not released.
Persaud remained on the scene after the deadly crash and was transported by EMS to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
After the accident, a breathalyzer was administered to Persaud. Police said his eyes were bloodshoot at the scene, and his speech was slurred and incoherent.
According to the Queens DA’s Office, the breathalyzer indicated Persaud had a blood alcohol content of .134 percent, above the DWI threshold of .08 percent.
Environmental Protection Commissioner Rohit Aggarwala lamented the loss of life in a written statement provided to the Chronicle.
“DEP is devastated this morning after one of our own was killed on-duty last night when the DEP truck he was riding in was hit by a car. His co-worker, who was driving, suffered minor injuries,” he wrote.
“Like so many of our employees, these two sewer maintenance workers were serving our city by ensuring that critical city operations run effectively 24/7. Our hearts go out to the family and our profound gratitude goes out to both men for their service to our city.”
Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement, “Drunk driving is never acceptable and this defendant’s alleged selfish actions have led to tragic consequences for a city worker who was doing his job. We will seek justice for this victim and his loved ones.”
Persaud was held on $125,000 bail or $250,000 bond. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison.
