Police have made an arrest in the death of a 7-year-old Astoria girl who was killed while crossing the street with her mother on the way home from a nearby park in February.
The NYPD said Claudia Mendez-Vasquez, 46, of Maurice Avenue in Maspeth, was charged Tuesday with criminally negligent homicide in the death of Dolma Nadhun of 45th Street.
Dolma, a popular second-grader, was crossing at the intersection of 45th Street and Newtown Avenue when she was struck by a Ford Explorer. She and her mother were coming home from the Astoria Heights Playground at about 5:50 p.m.
Officers from the 114th Precinct found Dolma in the roadway suffering from severe head trauma. She was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst by EMS personnel, where she was pronounced dead.
The police investigation determined that Mendez-Vasquez allegedly did not come to full stop before continuing into the intersection and striking Dolma. Mendez-Vasquez remained on the scene and was not injured.
