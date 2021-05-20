While the Mets are away, Queens will use Citi Field to play.
Citi Bank is hosting a four-night Drive-in Cinema Series from May 20 to 23. The big screen will be erected at Citi Field’s Parking Lot E at 41 Seaver Way.
The series will kick off with a screening of “Jaws” on Thursday, followed by “Grease” on Friday and “Black Panther” on Saturday” and will finish off with “Ocean’s 8” on Sunday.
Each night, the gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie will begin two hours later.
Guests are invited to watch from their cars in the parking lot.
Those without cars can purchase tickets for the designated lawn pod.
Food trucks and concession stands will offer delivery. All proceeds will go toward supporting No Kid Hungry and World Central Kitchen relief efforts.
If the status of the event changes, guests will be notified through their point of purchase.
For more information, or to reserve a ticket, visit citientertainment.com/ landing/citi_drivein_cinema_2021.
