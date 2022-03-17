Local lawmakers are pushing back to get alcohol-to-go included in the final state budget plan after a setback.
The Legislature left out making the program, which was thought to be widely popular, permanent. The newly released Assembly and Senate plans, which show the points both houses seek to negotiate before the budget is passed, did not include allowing bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to go.
The temporary legalization of to-go drinks in 2020, part of a lifeline extended to restaurants during the peak of pandemic shutdowns, lasted just 15 months and was abruptly ended.
On Wednesday, Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas (D-Jackson Heights) was joined by state Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-Jackson Heights), Assemblymembers Nathalia Fernandez (D-Bronx) and Catalina Cruz (D-Corona), local restaurant owners and workers, the New York State Restaurant Association and the Latino Bar and Restaurant Association for a rally in support of alcohol-to-go at Mojitos in Jackson Heights. They urged the state to make it a permanent feature in the final budget.
The event also marked the two-year anniversary of New York State on PAUSE, the March 20, 2020 emergency order that shuttered restaurants in the beginning of the pandemic, according to a press release.
“New York prides itself on having some of the greatest restaurants and bars in the world,” said González-Rojas.
“These last two years have made it nearly impossible for many restaurants to stay afloat, and many small business owners had to close their doors. Despite these challenges, restaurants not only kept our communities fed but often went above and beyond what they could do. In my district, many struggling restaurants showed up for our communities by donating food to hospital workers on the frontlines.”
She continued, “We owe these pillars of our communities a lifeline, and alcohol-to-go proved to be just that. I urge my colleagues and the Governor to make the successful program a permanent feature of New York life by including it in the enacted state budget.”
