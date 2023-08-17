Thousands gathered on land and on water to participate in the 31st annual Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival in Flushing Meadows Corona Park last weekend. A competitive yet friendly energy was palpable throughout the park as corporate and club teams alike raised large tents, played music and fired up barbecue grills alongside Meadow Lake.
For Brian Tong, a paddler for the recently formed Degen Dragons team, the festival is associated with childhood nostalgia.
“This is the first time I’ve been [here] since my childhood,” Tong said. “And now it’s come back full-circle, 20 years [later].”
Now in its third decade, the vibrant two-day event continues to gain annual appreciation and recognition from sponsors, attendees, teams and elected officials. The festival’s origins date back to the Zhou Dynasty, and live on in contemporary Hong Kong dragon boat racing, where each boat features a team member who beats a large drum to unify paddle strokes. Among various races across the United States, the Queens festival consistently claims to be the largest, oldest and most traditional one of its kind.
Like in many years past, the festival featured a wide array of family-friendly arts-and-crafts activities and a food court with diverse options including Filipino cuisine and a Maine Lobster food truck. The traditional Dotting of the Eye ceremony preceded a series of musical and artistic performances which lasted throughout the entire afternoon. Spirits remained high throughout the two-day event, despite an unexpected bout of rainfall on Saturday, during which the teams on the water continued to paddle with determination.
Among hundreds of racers, Mayor Adams, Comptroller Brad Lander, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and the office of Public Advocate Jumaane Williams challenged one another on the water. The highly anticipated race did not disappoint onlookers, who cheered loudly for their elected officials. Sitting at the head of the dragon boat, Adams kept the pace of paddle strokes by beating the traditional drum. Lander’s team glided over the finish line first, followed closely by Adams’ “City Hall Dragons” team.
Lander was thrilled by the win. “We’re delighted to have bragging rights for the next year,” he said, addressing the crowd during the opening ceremony after the race. “But we’re even more delighted to be part of your tremendous Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival.”
Despite not winning first place, the mayor did not stop smiling as his boat headed back to the dock.
“Each year we want this Dragon Boat Festival to grow,” Adams said. “It’s more than just placing the boat in the water. It is how we stabilize this wonderful place we call New York City.”
Among the robust crowd of onlookers who eagerly anticipate the annual festival, spontaneous event-goers found themselves enjoying the spectacle as well. Megan Demeter and Ilia Ayzenshtok, visiting from Atlanta, wanted to explore the city’s diverse cultural experiences, so they took to Google to explore their options.
“We randomly found the event online yesterday,” Ayzenshtok explained. The festival was among top results when he searched “NYC events tomorrow.”
“It’s cool [experiencing] things from different cultures,” Ayzenshtok said, standing among a large group of spectators waiting for the first 500-meter race of the day to commence on Meadow Lake. “Everyone is super nice,” he added.
Like the Atlanta couple, the Nair family also found the event online, only with a different motivation. Nithya Nair, 15, said her father had wanted to see some boat races similar to the ones he saw during his childhood in Kerala, India.
“Where he’s from in India, their boat racing is a really big deal, so we wanted to see it,” Nair said. “This season is normally the boating season there, so it’s cool how it lines up.”
Indeed, boat racing in Kerala, known as Vallam Kali, is a well-known tradition similar to dragon boat racing, though the vessels hold approximately 130 paddlers as opposed to the dragon boats’ 20.
Since 2014, the Bharath Boat Club, a team of paddlers hailing from Kerala, have competed in the Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival. The Nair family, who now lives on Long Island, came both to support the Bharath team and to enjoy an alternative cultural perspective on a beloved tradition.
The festival concluded on Sunday afternoon with a series of finals, and will recommence next summer when the drum beats reverberate across Meadow Lake yet again.
