Though Penny Lam and Joshua Lew have lived in Flushing “forever,” they have never had a chance to experience the Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival, the annual, two-day summer celebration that has taken place on the shores of Meadow Lake in Flushing Meadows Corona Park for the past 30 years. Last weekend, however, they joined hundreds of other participants as they and their 4-year-old daughter gathered on a picnic blanket in the shade, seeking respite from the heat after taking part in the festivities.
“Being parents to a young child, you’re always looking for something fun to do, especially in your neighborhood, so this was convenient and easy,” Lam said. She alluded to the child-friendly activities available under a large tent where children were able to make origami and color.
“She enjoyed watching the boat races,” Lew said of his daughter, Beckett. “She loves water and wants to get into the boat.”
The races were certainly a sight to see, as corporate and club teams alike raced multiple times throughout the weekend. The races included the United States Dragon Boat Mixed Championships; Flushing-based Catch 22 came out on top.
Though racing is the titular component of the event, the free celebration also included arts and crafts activities, multicultural cuisine and musical and cultural performances.
Among those was the traditional Dragon Dance, which was part of the opening ceremony. As the Wan Chi Ming Hung Gar Institute Dragon Dance team took the stage Saturday afternoon, they led the more than 150 competing groups through the crowd, where they were joined by numerous elected officials for the “dotting of the eye,” which marks the official beginning of the festival. Among those elected officials were Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, Borough President Donovan Richards, state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) and more.
Like the Lam-Lew family of three, Ridgewood residents Lillian and Michelle were also newcomers to the festival. The two had just participated in the Citi Field Color Run earlier in the morning, and had colorful dye over their arms. One of Michelle’s friends was supposed to compete in the boat race, but unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19 prior to the event. Nonetheless, the two festival first-timers were determined to support him and show up for the rest of the team.
“We’re here to support him, but of course we like supporting our Asian-American community as well,” Lillian said. “Great community vibes, lots of free things you can get. The food is amazing too. We tried Filipino food. Queens is notorious for having great food.”
True to form, attendees were able to choose from multiple food trucks, each offering different cuisines, including halal food and Mexican food. There was a bubble tea and lemonade stand as well.
Though participants like Lillian and Michelle had planned on coming to the event, others took part spontaneously. Rego Park resident Daniel Olsen was cycling through the park with his friend, unaware that the celebration was taking place that day. Within minutes, the two were enjoying the festivities and walking their bicycles from tent to tent, where the sponsoring organizations had set up booths with giveaways.
“It’s very beautiful,” Olsen said. “It’s very well-organized. It’s very peaceful.”
Boat racers and event participants alike enjoyed the festivities.
Bay Ridge resident Stan, who has been racing for 20 years, was delighted with the event’s success.
“It’s amazing that we got everyone together,” he said. His squad, the Dragonflies, is what he calls a “small community team.”
Like Stan, Queens resident Tony Hung had been racing for years, but his team represents alumni of Columbia University. His aptly named Columbia Lion Dragons ended up placing second in their pool’s 250-meter race.
“The great thing about it, it’s more social than anything,” Hung said. “We practice for three months ... and get food in Flushing afterwards. It culminates in race day, which is a big barbecue.”
Indeed, the walkway adjacent to Meadow Lake was lined with tents set up specifically for team members, equipped with ample food, barbecue grills, blankets to rest on, drinks and music for boat racers to pass the time.
“It’s always been more fun than anything,” Hung said.
