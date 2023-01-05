Hundreds flooded 81st Street in front of the Jackson Heights library last Thursday to defend Drag Story Hour, a program in which drag artists read stories to kids, while some counter-protested opposite them.
Tensions were high as police separated protesters yelling in each other’s faces and one arrest took place but Drag Story Hour continued on despite the ruckus outside.
Lis C. of Sunnyside took her two daughters, ages 14 and 2, to the event.
“I don’t know that it’s grooming,” she said, requesting to withhold her last name for her family’s privacy. “I am a parent and I think that they make their own decisions ... Every parent is different, they all think differently. So a lot of people find this negative, but I feel like this is a good thing.”
The demonstrations marked yet another public display of the divide over the programming and followed an announcement from the City Council that three of its members who support Drag Story Hour recently had their homes and offices vandalized by protesters.
“In recent months, anti-LGBTQIA+ protesters have descended on these family events, attempting to get into our libraries to disrupt them while shouting homophobic and transphobic slurs at performers and attendees,” the press release from Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and Councilmembers Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights), Erik Bottcher (D-Manhattan) and Crystal Hudson (D-Brooklyn) last Thursday stated.
“They have also vandalized the homes of three members of this City Council who support Drag Story Hour. It is particularly disturbing that these anti-LGBTQIA+ protesters have focused their harassment in Jackson Heights and Chelsea, two neighborhoods with historical importance as safe communities and centers of organizing for the LGBTQIA+ movement in New York City.”
“They targeted Jackson Heights a number of times, they’ve come to all of our story hours and they’ve come to my office twice,” Krishnan told the Chronicle. “Most disturbingly, they came to my home with my children at home, where they were shouting slurs, vandalizing our home, the streets outside — it was really unsettling. All the neighbors were very angry at this display of hate as well.”
The incidents prompted a police report, he said.
Thursday’s protest brought out many in defense of Drag Story Hour and a smaller group who opposed it, some holding signs like “Please stop sexualizing children.” Others donned Proud Boys attire and carried signs about Satan.
“The white supremacists who showed up on Thursday were vile and have no place in Jackson Heights,” Krishnan said.
According to police, John Curry, 32, of Forest Hills, was arrested during the protest for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing a governmental administration.
During the event, Queens Public Library CEO Dennis Walcott said in a video posted to Twitter, “We’ve always been there for Drag Story Hour.” He added that it is “part of who we are and we are fully supportive of what’s going on today.”
Pauline Park is a longtime LQBTQIA+ activist who lives in Jackson Heights and helped organize what she called a “defense effort” at the library last week.
“The children inside had nothing to fear from the drag queens who were reading to them,” she told the Chronicle. “The only people they had to fear, frankly, were the right-wing, transphobic white supremacists outside trying to disrupt the event.”
Park said the event gives kids an opportunity to interact with people from different backgrounds. “It is very much in the spirit, I think, of the most diverse county in the United States, in the most diverse neighborhood,” she said.
Also in attendance on Thursday was Assemblymember Catalina Cruz (D-Corona), who held a pride flag and chanted along with supporters. Chants from the louder side included “Protect queer kids,” “Love is louder,” and “Hey, hey, ho, ho, your Nazi sh-t has got to go.”
The library offers DSH events, according to the QPL website, and Krishnan provides funding for the ones in his district.
Protests continued over the weekend as protesters swarmed a Manhattan library.
