It may have seemed paradoxical and ironic.
Rep. George Santos (R-Nassau, Queens) is young, openly gay and has purportedly dabbled in drag. Last Saturday morning, young people and members of the LGBTQ+ community, along with a prominent drag artist, rallied against the beleaguered congressman on the sidewalk outside his district office — which was unstaffed and dark — at 242-09 Northern Blvd. in Douglaston.
Their message: Santos is not one of them and shouldn’t be representing them.
“Guess what, George Santos? We don’t want you!,” yelled nationally renowned drag performer Marti G. Cummings into a microphone. “Your values are not our values. We will make your life uncomfortable. Santos, you are a piece of s--t!
“Santos aligns himself with legislators who are fighting trans people, drag artists and queer rights. He is not a part of our community, he is a danger to our community.”
Cummings and others point to the fact that Santos, despite being gay and having likely performed in drag, has been a conservative hard-liner on social issues, has allied himself with far-right politicians and has supported the Florida Parental Rights in Education Act (also referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” law by opponents) — which restricts classroom instruction concerning gender identity and sexual orientation. Detractors of Santos claim he displays “queerphobia.” The congressman has also been critical of Drag Story Hour, a program in which drag performers read books to children.
“I don’t care that he did drag,” said Cummings. “Wear drag to Congress, live your life, but don’t vote against the people you are claiming to be a part of.”
About 50 people gathered for the protest, which had been organized — in conjunction with Cummings — by youth activist coalitions Students Against Santos, Path to Progress and Generation Ratify. Attendees included members of those coalitions, LGBTQ+ folks, reformers from other groups such as Gays Against Guns as well as frustrated anti-Santos constituents from New York’s 3rd Congressional District. Dubbed “Drag Santos Out of Congress” (a play on words referencing the congressman’s alleged background as a drag performer in Brazil), the event began at 11 a.m. and lasted an hour.
The idea for the rally largely came from 20-year-old college student Evan Shapiro (who resides in Plainview, LI, a hamlet within NY-3), the executive director of Students Against Santos and one of the group’s founders. He thought the protest would be a “unique way to shine a light on Santos’ betrayal of the LGBTQ+ community.”
Shapiro’s fight against Santos began long before Saturday’s demonstration and even precedes the December New York Times article exposing the congressman’s professional and personal lies, embellishments and omissions. Last fall, Shapiro had worked on Democratic candidate and Santos’ opponent Robert Zimmerman’s campaign. The day after Santos’ victory, Students Against Santos was formed to hold the newly elected congressman accountable.
When the extent of Santos’ duplicity was revealed in December, the group — made up mostly of local college and high school students, many of whom had interned for Zimmerman — intensified its efforts to organize against him. Students Against Santos has had a presence at several other protests and helped circulate a petition calling on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to expel the representative from Congress.
Students Against Santos deemed Saturday’s protest urgently necessary. Cummings agreed, citing the approximately “400 anti-LGBTQ+ bills” proposed in state legislatures across the country this year.
The well-known drag artist is no stranger to activism and politics. Cummings serves as the national co-chair of Drag Out the Vote, ran for a New York City Council seat in 2021 and was invited to the White House in December for the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act.
A major topic broached at the protest was Santos’ backing of a bill that would make the AR-15 rifle America’s “national gun.” Both Cummings and Gays Against Guns organizer Jay W. Walker expressed bewilderment over that stance and lambasted Santos for glorifying a firearm that has been used in anti-LGBTQ+ shootings.
Cummings told the Chronicle that Santos’ beliefs and actions are “a slap in the face for all of us” and a perfect example of “his hypocrisy.”
It was difficult for demonstrators to pinpoint what irritates them most about their new representative. Shapiro particularly detested Santos’ “horrible history of exploitation, whether of the Jewish community and the Holocaust, a veteran and his dying service dog, or just about everyone else.”
Former Queens prosecutor Christopher Bae, who entered the Council District 19 race last month as a Democratic candidate, despised Santos’ “attempts at getting fake sympathy.” Bae rhetorically asked, “How could you be so shameless?”
According to the protesters, the consequences of Santos remaining in office are dire. English teacher Amy Wolf, 41, of Little Neck, was peeved that her district’s representative “is nationally known as a hypocrite who holds abhorrent views.” She added that she even saw a sign in Florida mocking the scrutinized congressman.
Wolf also told the Chronicle she is afraid her district will “miss out on funds and opportunities” due to Santos. It’s one of the reasons she believes it imperative that voters “mobilize” during the next election so the congressman “is limited to one term, assuming he’s not expelled first.”
Shapiro views Santos’ seat as essentially empty: “The constituents of NY-3 don’t have a functional representative — his office is understaffed and incapable of helping its constituents.”
Santos’ office did not respond to the Chronicle’s request for comment regarding the rally. However, on Saturday afternoon, Santos’ Twitter account posted a tweet acknowledging the protest. In the tweet, Cummings is called a “clown” and Santos vows to “never cave to the woke.”
Looking for a positive side to the Santos controversy, Shapiro sighs, “Well, his actions brought up a necessary discourse about honesty in politics.”
