The Federal Aviation Administration announced last week that it will publish the draft environmental impact statement for the proposed LaGuardia Airport AirTrain project on Friday, Aug. 21.
The agency said in an emailed statement that the document will be available for review on the project’s website, lgaaccesseis.com.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, with the strong backing of Gov. Cuomo, is proposing to build a rail loop running between the airport and Willets Point. A station would be constructed across the street from Citi Field adjacent to the Mets-Willets Point stop on the No. 7 subway line and a Long Island Rail Road station that is just north of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
The proposed route would place an elevated track over the Flushing Promenade, just inside the boundary that separates it from land abutting the Grand Central Parkway.
The projected cost is up to $2 billion.
Cuomo and the PA back the project as introducing faster travel time between LaGuardia and both Midtown and Downtown Manhattan.
Residents who live near the airport along the proposed route oppose the project, as do environmental groups.
Rebecca Pryor, program coordinator for the groups Guardians of Flushing Bay and Riverkeeper, told the Chronicle in an interview last week that they received notice of the planned release.
She said they remain disheartened that the FAA is examining only the PA’s preferred route and not taking other options into account.
Residents and environmental groups have argued that bus service between Manhattan and the airport could be improved at far less cost with far fewer neighborhood and environmental impacts.
Many residents have said at public hearings that they fear losing the amount of parkland that would have to be ceded from the Promenade, and that the elevated track system would destroy resident’s view of the park and of Flushing Bay.
Members of the Ditmars Boulevard Block Association, who live just across the Grand Central Parkway from the airport, fear the process of installing the pilings needed to support the tracks would cause more damage to homes and air quality than already has taken place due to the $8 billion reconstruction of LaGuardia.
Residents also are leery about what they believe is a lack of details as to just where the PA plans to place rental car businesses and employee parking lots at or around a newly-configured LaGuardia
The Port Authority and Cuomo, on the other hand, point out that LaGuardia is the only major airport in a major U.S. city that does not have rail service access.
While some critics have suggested lengthening the existing N/W elevated line, which now terminates at Ditmars Boulevard in Astoria — just over a mile from LaGuardia’s western boundary as the crow flies — the idea was last rejected in the Giuliani administration. The PA also says it would require changes and upgrades to the approaches of the nearby Hellgate Bridge, the major rail link between New England and the rest of the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.