Dozo high breaks ground on new annex

Benjamin N. Cardozo High School, along with the city School Construction Authority, broke ground on the school’s new annex on Friday, Dec. 20.

“This new addition is a tremendous opportunity to strengthen our programs and expand our school community for generations to come,” said Principal Meagan Colby. “Thank you to the Department of Education, the SCA, and our Queens community for their continued support throughout this process.”

The three-story, 795-seat annex will include 25 classrooms for grades 9 through 12, as well as two special education classrooms. The Bayside school suffers from overcrowding and is at 149 percent capacity, an issue the annex is set to alleviate. The project is part of SCA’s efforts to create over 5,300 new high school seats in Queens by 2023.

Construction for the annex, designed in-house by the SCA, began in August 2019 after a $47.8 million contract for the new building was awarded to Arnell Construction Corp. The annex is expected to open in September 2022.

Amenities of the annex include a teachers’ workroom, supervisory offices on each floor, a science lab and preparation room, robotics lab, a mock court room, media center and production room. Three locker rooms for athletic field use, bicycle storage as well as a shower and changing room for bicycle users are also included in the plans.

The SCA will commission an artist to create site-specific artwork for the lobby of the annex as part of its Public Art for Public School’s Program.