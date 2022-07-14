Bacon the pig, who was rescued off Cross Bay Boulevard two weeks ago in a dramatic event that brought communities near and far together, has found a forever home in upstate New York thanks to securing just over $10,500.
The distressed baby pig was found stuck in the area known as the Weeds off Cross Bay by Howard Beach teacher Angela Carcione and her friend, who were taking an after-dinner stroll.
They enlisted PJ Marcel of the Howard Beach Dads group for help and eventually law enforcement and even an ambulance were on the scene.
Animal rescuers were contacted, including Karenlynn Stracher, a licensed wildlife rehabilitator, who took Bacon back to her home on Long Island while she contacted various sanctuaries that could take him. A fundraiser was started, too, because the Yorkshire hog, a genetically engineered breed intended for slaughter, could reach 800 pounds and will require a lifetime of care, Stracher told the Chronicle.
She rehabilitated the piglet, who she said showed signs of abuse, until having him accepted by the Safe Haven Farm Sanctuary in Poughquag, NY.
The sanctuary has earned the highest rating possible for ethical treatment, she wrote in an update on the fundraiser page.
In a post to the Howard Beach Dads community, she wrote, “What a difference from the night he was rescued, when he was terrified, screaming and thrashing.”
She added that Bacon will have a “wonderful life” and encouraged people to visit him.
