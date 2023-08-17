A nearly $6 million city and state pedestrian safety improvement project was completed along the Parsons Boulevard corridor in Jamaica under budget by $1 million and on time, according to the city agencies involved with the development last Thursday.
Located between Jamaica and Archer avenues, the corridor’s sidewalk space was expanded, the crosswalk was reduced in size and it comes with a new pedestrian island, according to the departments of Design and Construction and Transportation.
The purpose of the project is to prevent future accidents at the busy corridor that has an average of 1,000 people at given hour and falls in the top 10 percent of busiest streets in the borough, according to the DOT.
“New Yorkers deserve streets and public spaces that are safe, vibrant, and welcoming for all,” said DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez in a statement. “This project will make Parsons Boulevard safer and better for the community and those who visit.”
There were 70 crashes, 30 of which involved pedestrians and four that were serious, along the corridor between 2012 and 2016, according to a joint press release between the city agencies and the state.
The state contributed $2.5 million to the project via its Downtown Revitalization Program, an initiative to strategically create walkable city centers that help New York achieve its climate goals by promoting the use of public transit, while enhancing neighborhoods and their economies.
The city allocated $2.8 million from the budget and the Council $377,000 from its coffers, a spokesman from the DOT told the Chronicle via email.
The project is also part of the Jamaica Now Action Plan, which was initiated in 2015 to improve the corridor because of its foot traffic around the busy E, J and Z train subway station on Parsons Boulevard and Archer Avenue.
The sidewalk was expanded to 11,000 square feet, the DDC told the Chronicle. The crosswalk to the boulevard has been reduced by 30 percent from 65 feet to 39 feet. The wayfinding sign to help direct pedestrian around the area has been updated and five sidewalk benches have been added.
In addition, 10 sidewalk pedestrian ramps have been upgraded making them all ADA-compliant, 18,000 square feet of roadway was reconstructed and seven catch basins were added to improve stormwater drainage.
As part of the street improvement project, a new commuter van hub, which has space for up to 10 authorized vehicles, has been created a block away at 153rd Street next to the subway entrance and exit there, according to the DOT.
New lighting and landscaping, including tree installations, were added to make the area more inviting as well.
Borough President Donovan Richards thanked the DOT, DDC and state for the safety improvements.
“I’m thrilled to celebrate the completion of the much-needed safety and infrastructure improvements on Parsons Boulevard in Downtown Jamaica — one of Queens’ most vital transportation hubs and business corridors,” Richards said in a statement. “These improvements will make a world of a difference in the quality of life of our community members who call Jamaica home and the thousands of people who utilize the area on a daily basis.”
Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans) shared his sentiments.
“Parsons Boulevard and the Downtown Jamaica area grow more vibrant every day, and we look forward to making this neighborhood an even more walkable community where constituents can live, work and play in safety,” she said.
