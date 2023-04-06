After the Easter, Ramadan and Passover holidays conclude, a vote for the executive committee of the new Downtown Jamaica Business Improvement District, a combination of the 165th Street Mall Improvement, Jamaica Center Business Improvement and Sutphin Business Improvement districts, is expected for late April, according to Glenn Greenidge, the former executive director of the latter BID and interim managing operator of the new entity.
“They may formulate other committees as well,” Greenidge told the Chronicle. “Right now we are focusing on the basics ... these are all new people who have never worked together. It’s a mix of people and new members who have never been on a board before.”
Greenidge also believes a finance committee may also be formed now that the operations for the three BIDs are no longer separate, but the budget for the organization will be discussed further down the road.
“The finance people have to get together and figure out what they are going to do and what they want to work on,” Greenidge said. “The budget is not really due until May or June.”
Once the committee selections are finalized members will get to decide if they want to change the name of the BID, how the group will be governed, the internal communication of the organization, who will be the executive director and, of course, the budget, said the managing operator. The final step will be merging the different entities’ assets.
At a DJBID membership presentation last Wednesday, which was held at the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, a financial assessment concluded that the organizations’ total annual operation costs will be reduced from $1.5 million to $1.3 million as one entity.
“There will be a reduction in the economies of scale,” said the former Sutphin BID executive director. “We’ll be negotiating sanitation collectively, we will be negotiating holiday lights collectively and things like that.”
Not much was said about the Parsons-Archer Pedestrian Plaza, which is under construction and expected to be completed by summer, according to the city Department of Design and Construction. The public space was under the purview of the Jamaica BID, and its former executive director now runs the Whitestone BID.
The plaza, along with a proposed full reconstruction of Jamaica Avenue from Sutphin to Merrick boulevards, is part of a $375 million Open Streets initiative from Mayor Adams. The two projects cost $62 million, according to Greenidge.
Charles Lutvak, a spokesman for the Mayor’s Office, confirmed the number, and Mona Bruno, a spokeswoman for the city Department of Transportation, said the agency is planning to begin stakeholder outreach about the redesign.
“We are grateful for this funding and the community support for capital investments that will help redesign Jamaica Avenue, making it a safer and more vibrant streetscape for residents, businesses, shoppers, visitors, and commuters,” Bruno told the Chronicle via email.
Greenidge said he was already in talks with a DOT representative about the reconstruction.
“I think it is an exciting project,” he said about Open Streets. “It has the potential to change the dynamic of Downtown Jamaica. I’m sure the business owners are looking forward to a change and an upgrade in services.”
Derek Irby, the former executive director of the 165th Street Mall Improvement District, was not available for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.