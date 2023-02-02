The three business improvement districts in Jamaica may have legally united as one force, but it will be months before the newly minted Downtown Jamaica Business Improvement District will be operational.
The DJBID is a combination of the 165th Street Mall Improvement Association, the Jamaica Center Business Improvement District and the Sutphin Boulevard Business Improvement District.
Glenn Greenidge, the executive director of the Sutphin BID, will act as the managing operator of the new BID until a new board is elected for the consolidated organization, according to a source at the city’s Small Business Services department. An inaugural annual meeting is tentatively scheduled for March and once the board is elected, a hiring committee will select a new executive director.
“Their estimation is that it will take the next three to six months to get the new BID operational,” Greenidge said of the SBS.
While the election remains on the horizon, Greenidge is working toward concluding all business with the Sutphin Boulevard BID.
“Until we formulate a new board of directors, that is when we will be up and running as a new entity,” Greenidge told the Queens Chronicle. “Right now we are still operating as three separate entities.”
As the 165th Street Mall and the JCBID join the Sutphin BID as one group, a top priority for the new entity is to tackle the issue of the red sidewalk pavers.
“We are hoping to alleviate the issues that we had with the pavers,” Greenidge said. “The other two entities are self-assessed districts set up by the state, they were liable for the streets and the sidewalks in their districts. Whereas the other BIDs were formulated, they were not responsible for the streets and sidewalks.”
The loose red bricks that line several sidewalks are responsible for several accidents that have led to lawsuits, according to Greenidge. With the other two BIDs joining Sutphin BID, the responsibility will now be on property owners to manage the pavers and roads.
In the meantime, Greenidge is looking forward to make the Harvest Festival, a fall celebration in Jamaica, bigger and better via the new BID.
“We are also currently doing the AirTrain Jazz fest and that will go on until the end of June in coordination with Greg Mays of A Better Jamaica,” Greenidge added. “Every Thursday, we are featuring mostly local artists and jazz musicians in two 45-minute sets from 5 to 7 p.m. near the Air Bar on the second floor of the AirTrain.”
The BIDs also want to consolidate their expenses for street cleaning and get a reduction for holiday lights for next winter, Greenidge said.
Greenidge also said that the Parsons-Archer Pedestrian Plaza, located at the corner of Parsons Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue, is expected to be completed sometime this year.
In his second State of the City Address, Mayor Adams said a part of the $375 million public space and Open Streets initiative would include a full reconstruction of Jamaica Avenue from Sutphin to Merrick boulevards, which would include the plaza.
Greenidge, who was raised and lives in Jamaica, hopes to be selected as the new BID executive director because he wants to see the area and its businesses thrive.
“My family has owned a house here since 1959,” said Greenidge. “I’ve watched this area transition over the years ... I lived, worked and shopped in this area. I’ve been involved in this community. I’ve also been a member of Community Board 12 since 2010.”
Jennifer Furioli, who was the executive director of the JCBID, now runs the White Plains BID. Jahnavi Aluri, the program manager at the JCBID, is a holdover employee at the BID and is there simply to help with the transition into the new BID, Greenidge said.
Derek Irby, the executive director at the 165th Street Mall, did not respond to requests for comment.
