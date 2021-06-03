The long slog to the Democratic nomination for the 29th Council District reaches primary day in less than three weeks. The nine candidates still standing include, top row, David Aronov, left, Avi Cyperstein and Sheryl Fetick; middle row Aleda Gagarin, left, Eliseo Labayen and Lynn Schulman; and, bottom row, Douglas Shapiro, left, Edwin Wong and Donghui Zang.