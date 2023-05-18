The rabbits are multiplying like, well, rabbits in Hamilton Beach Park and some bunny advocates are trying to contain the problem.
On a recent visit to the site, the Chronicle counted seven of the rabbits, which are domestic breeds, not wild, around the park, some munching on grass and others huddled under parked cars.
Alexandra Ahmed, a volunteer with All About Rabbits Rescue and Bunnies and Beyond, an educational and rescue nonprofit, is among a group trying to capture some of the rabbits to spay and neuter as well as find permanent homes for.
“While they’re surviving, this is no place for them to live,” Ahmed, who is from Arverne, told the Chronicle.
Some are getting hit by vehicles while others are plagued with ear mites and other health troubles. Recently, a neighbor called the rescue because two babies were found on the tennis court and one was dead.
They are digging holes throughout the field, too.
Ahmed believes some of the rabbits may have been dumped by buyers who did not realize the level of care that would be required, perhaps having bought bunnies and chicks around Easter.
When rabbits begin to reach sexual maturity after 3 months, their hormones become active and they mark their territory, making a mess all over, according to the House Rabbit Society. Males will often spray urine as a sign of courtship and female rabbits tend to become territorial and may growl and lunge at people.
Rabbits must be treated by “exotic” animal veterinarians due to their unique needs.
But despite Ahmed and the groups’ intentions, they have been met by resistance from some neighbors who do not want to see the rabbits taken and do not trust that they will not be put down by animal organizations.
One neighbor was upset and prevented the groups from further attempts to rescue more bunnies after the ones they originally took to spay were not immediately returned.
The volunteers have to wait in line for the emergency treatment, Ahmed explained, and the bunnies take time to heal.
She hopes to get assistance from the National Parks Service, which controls the park, as well as the local police department and Animal Care Centers of NYC.
Alberto Francisquini is one neighbor who prefers the rabbits be left alone.
“It’s nature, you know,” he said. “We shouldn’t interfere with them.”
He says the problem actually seems somewhat under control now because about a year ago, there were 30 to 40 of the domestic rabbits hopping around the field.
Francisquini doesn’t know exactly where the rabbits came from either. Some, he said, were released while others were a neighbor’s.
“People love them,” he said. “The kids love them. They come down, they play with them and chase them around. I don’t see the problem with them. I love seeing them.”
Francisquini was open to some catch-and-release program as long as the rabbits were being returned.
He has seen some of that nature at play, however.
He would notice when one of the different bunnies, which he would remember by their unique colors — white, all-black, spotted — was missing, falling victim to a circling hawk scooping it up.
