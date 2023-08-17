The 75-bed transitional housing facility for women ages 55 and older slated for Douglaston is scheduled to open its doors on Sept. 18, the office of Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) said.
The facility will be Community District 11’s first shelter.
The shelter, which will be housed in the former Pride of Judea Community Services on Northern Boulevard, was previously expected to open this month. Alie Ziraschi, Paladino’s chief of staff, said it’s typical for a projected date to change while the “standard approvals” are “finalized.”
Paladino’s office said that the Sept. 18 opening date is still subject to change.
“I plan to tour the facility before it opens or soon after and will be keeping a very close eye on its operations, to ensure it does not disrupt the community in any way,” Paladino said in a statement to the Chronicle.
“And while I understand the apprehension in the surrounding community, I’d like to assure everyone that my office is confident that we will not see any negative impacts to the surrounding area at all.”
The facility has been a source of conflict for the better part of three years — some residents previously sued to halt the project. Since then, some community members have come around to the idea, while others have continued to resist it, as demonstrated at a May town hall on the incoming shelter.
At the time, Council District 19 was getting its first taste of the migrant crisis as asylum seekers moved into the Anchor Inn in Bayside. And with the expiration of Title 42, the city was anticipating more people coming into the country. So to Paladino, the Douglaston shelter paled by comparison.
“This city is in a major crisis ... there are 74,000 migrants crossing the border that are living in this city right now — and we are here tonight to talk about a homeless shelter with elderly women living in it,” the councilmember said at the time.
“This is gonna look like peanuts,” she went on to add. “So just buckle up buttercups, because this is just the beginning.”
