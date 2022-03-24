Little Neck and Douglaston residents have been without a supermarket for six months now, following the closure of the Stop & Shop at 249-26 Northern Blvd.
That, it seems, is going to change: Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) announced last Thursday afternoon that JMart is moving forward with its plan to open a location in the old Stop & Shop storefront.
Residents were distressed when Stop & Shop announced in February 2021 that it would close the Little Neck location, citing a failure to meet its financial goals. Following some confusion as to when the store would actually close, as the Chronicle reported in September, Stop & Shop shut its doors in mid-October.
At that point, there were no plans for another supermarket to take its place, although former state Senator, Councilmember and then-Democratic nominee for Council District 19 Tony Avella said shortly after the closure that JMart was in the process of purchasing the site.
JMart currently has two other locations: one in Flushing and another in Brooklyn.
According to city records, the site was bought by 24926 LLC in December. Though no name is associated with the company, it lists 136-20 Roosevelt Ave. as its address — the same address as JMart’s Flushing location.
“I am very pleased with what has come out of our discussion with the J Mart owners, and I look forward to a fruitful, transparent, and collaborative working relationship with them throughout this whole process,” Paladino said in a prepared statement. “As I always say, I am committed to ensuring that my constituents’ voice is heard in each and every endeavor all across my District.”
State Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) also applauded the news.
“The closing of Stop and Shop was a cause for concern in our community as many wondered what would become of this centralized retail space in the heart of Little Neck,” he said in a statement. “It’s good to see this location will continue to be a place where residents can shop for groceries.”
Paladino’s press release notes that JMart developers are not proceeding with an earlier plan to add a second story with a restaurant, an underground parking garage and expand the front of the building. Since that is no longer being pursued, the project will continue as of right.
According to Nicole Kiprolov, Paladino’s chief of staff, the councilwoman was planning to have a “meet and greet” with JMart officials and community leaders in hopes of establishing “a productive and transparent relationship” between the two on Wednesday.
Kiprolov declined to comment, however, on precisely who would be at that meeting or what time it would be held.
Sean Walsh, president of the Douglaston Civic Association, told the Chronicle that he is attending the March 23 presentation from JMart about the space. He declined to comment prior to seeing the presentation.
Other community members did not return the Chronicle’s request for comment or did not feel they had sufficient knowledge of the situation to comment.
Just how soon residents would be able to peruse JMart’s aisles is an open question; Kiprolov said that there is no timeline at this point. A JMart representative told the Chronicle that the store is still in need of some repairs and updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.