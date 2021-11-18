Exactly four weeks after the Auburndale community desperately rallied against Kloud Tequila Grill and its patrons’ allegedly abhorrent behavior, a double-shooting took place at the neighborhood bar.
“Around 2:15 [a.m.], there was a fight on the back patio and my girls woke up first and my daughter said call 911,” Theodora Tsourapis, who lives directly behind the Northern Boulevard and 192nd Street bar, said of the Nov. 14 incident. “There was a big argument, screaming, breaking glass ... My son gets on the phone with 911, explains a fight’s going on and a few minutes later we hear three gunshots back to back.”
That’s when chaos erupted, Tsourapis said. She and her children watched the bar patrons trying to escape by climbing over fences as they screamed for help. Then, three more shots sounded off, Tsourapis said.
The Tsourapis family tried to find cover inside their own home, until they noticed one man running through their backyard. They saw him crouch behind their trash cans as police arrived to the scene. The family ran to the windows and shouted out to the police that there was a man hiding in the yard.
The young man was arrested, Tsourapis said, and a gun was recovered from her backyard. Capt. John Portalatin, the commanding officer of the 111th precinct, told the Chronicle that the 19-year-old was charged with trespassing and is being considered a person of interest at this time as police review surveillance footage and DNA. Portalatin also confirmed that a gun was found in the yard. No other arrests have been made yet.
Two men were injured in the shooting: a 35-year-old man received a gunshot wound to his head, and a 29-year-old man was hit by several gunshots to his legs. They were both taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens hospital and are in stable condition, police said.
Though Tsourapis and her family are very shaken by the incident, it came as no surprise to them.
“I told my kids, ‘This thing’s going to happen,’” she said about the violent night.
Tsourapis, who started the Auburndale Northern Association because of Kloud Tequila Grill, had been calling 311, 911 and her elected officials since the lounge opened in May. She and other neighbors have continuously alleged that the owners of Kloud Tequila Grill have illegally sold alcohol without a license and violated Covid-19 guidelines, and that the customers have littered, attracting vermin, publicly urinated and performed public sex acts on and around surrounding property.
The State Liquor Authority had charged the bar owners with 16 violations of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law on Oct. 18, two days after dozens of community members rallied in the streets for an investigation. A spokesperson for the SLA told the Chronicle that the charges included excessive noise, multiple fire and building code violations, inadequate books and records, violations of the New York State Clean Indoor Air Act, and availing their liquor license, that is, use of a license that belongs to someone else without SLA permission.
The bar owners pleaded not guilty. The SLA was in the process of scheduling a hearing with an independent administrative law judge on the charges when the Nov. 14 shooting occurred. Kloud Tequila Grill also has a pending disciplinary matter with the SLA, the Chronicle learned.
If the owners were found guilty of the charges, the SLA could impose civil fines up to $10,000 per violation, or suspend the owner’s liquor license temporarily. The SLA could also terminate the license entirely, which would bar Kloud Tequila Grill owners from holding a liquor license anywhere in the state for two years.
The ongoing chaos led Tsourapis to consider moving out of the Aburndale home she has lived in for the last 16 years. She has lived in the neighborhood since 1983, and said she’s never experienced such disturbance from a neighbor.
“I’m very disappointed with the Liquor Authority, elected officials, Police Department, Building Department, Fire Department, Health Department. Everybody. They need to come out and do more for us,” Tsourapis said. “If the police don’t protect us, the politicians don’t protect us ... who is going to protect us? Who do we ask for help?”
Tsourapis added that she hopes the shooting is “the last straw” for Kloud Tequila Bar, and Portalatin theorized that it may very well be.
Portalatin had been investigating the bar in the weeks before the shooting. He said he knew the bar, wedged in a residential neighborhood, would pose a problem from the day it opened. The 111th Precinct had been in communication with the owners, who Portalatin said were kind people trying to keep partying in check without ruining their business.
There had been hundreds of 311 calls that he and his officers had responded to, prompting him to put extra manpower and patrol cars around the bar during weekends. There have been no more than 10 911 calls over the last six months, Portalatin said, for disorderly conduct and fights, but all before Nov. 13 were determined to be unfounded.
“This place is at the wrong location,” Portalatin said. “It’s just a bad situation that could have been prevented.”
Kloud Tequila Grill has been closed since the Saturday shooting, the commander said.
The police are still investigating the incident, and the SLA opened its own investigation following the double-shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.