On Feb. 22, city Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez promised that Glendale residents would see safety improvements at the dangerous intersection of Cooper and Cypress avenues “within days.”
The commissioner overestimated by well more than 24 hours.
“The traffic lights at the intersection were reconfigured mere hours after our press conference with new Commissioner Rodriguez, which is very encouraging,” tweeted Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) in an email to the Chronicle on Tuesday.
By Feb. 23, DOT workers had implemented an all-pedestrian phase that sets a traffic-free, all-direction walk signal; a delayed green light for vehicular traffic; and new signs for drivers and pedestrians.
The intersection has a long and troubled history. On Feb. 12 a pedestrian was knocked down by one vehicle and run over by a second resulting in serious injuries.
Holden said the four-way pedestrian traffic configuration is known as a Barnes Dance, named after Henry Barnes, a traffic engineer with multiple big cities including the Big Apple, who designed it.
“Constituents have reacted positively,” Holden said. “There are many other measures that need to be implemented throughout the district and I look forward to working with Commissioner Rodriguez and his staff to make our streets safer.”
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) and Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) also spoke at the Feb. 22 press conference along with traffic safety advocates and neighborhood residents.
Speaking at the monthly meeting of the 104th Precinct Community Council on Feb. 15, three days after the most recent serious incident, NYPD Deputy Inspector Louron Hall, commanding officer of the precinct, said the entire Cypress Avenue corridor has been demanding extra attention in recent months.
Hall said there had been 16 collisions and 97 violations issued since Jan. 1 alone. He said the precinct is considering a historical study of the Cooper and Cypress intersection.
Rodriguez said the existing and future upgrades are part of Mayor Adams’ commitment to redesign 1,000 dangerous intersections in the five boroughs.
Among the other changes the commissioner wants in or near Cooper and Cypress are concrete Jersey barriers to protect nearby bike lanes, which now are set off from traffic — when they are — by plastic bollards or deliniaters.
The first question that should be investigated is who is driving these vehicles that are involved in thee crashes. Do that have valid driver's licenses? Are they drunk or under the influence?
