Sometimes, all you have to do is ask.
And while the city’s Department of Transportation is not making any guarantees, a spokesman on Tuesday said the DOT will consider reevaluating the large and convoluted intersection at Union Turnpike and Park Lane in Kew Gardens.
The intersection sits on the border with Forest Hills, and crosses over the Jackie Robinson Parkway. Complicating matters more is that the parkway runs between the east- and westbound lanes of Union Turnpike. And a hair to the south is the eastern terminus of Forest Park Drive.
Nearly 20 residents and civic leaders gathered at the site during the morning rush hour on April 14. James McClelland, district manager of Community Board 9, said the intersection is dangerous and needs upgrades, such as adjusted timing of traffic lights to allow pedestrians, cyclists, senior citizens and parents with strollers to cross more safely.
“The DOT came out in November and said no changes were needed,” McClelland said. “We’re hoping maybe the new administration will come and take another look.” The district manager was heartened Tuesday to hear the text of an email from the DOT to the Chronicle on the matter.
“Intersection safety is a top priority at the DOT and we are working to explore other safety treatments for this location,” wrote spokesman Vincent Barone.
Maddy Farooqui of the Kew Gardens Civic Association said the group was successful some years ago at getting a traffic triangle created nearby at the intersection of Beverly Road and Park Lane South.
“After three people were killed in traffic accidents,” she said.
A bouquet of flowers was attached to a sign post at Beverly and Park Lane South last Thursday, something CB 9 member Kevin O’Leary said is there regularly.
Maria Einstein, out walking her dog, Bessie, said she had difficulty just getting to the median on Union Turnpike on one walk signal, much less getting across both sides.
The Chronicle verified the difficulty of getting to the median or from the median to the curb before a “Don’t Walk” warning from both directions across Union Turnpike and on both sides of Park Lane.
Peter Scibelli, out on his bicycle, said whether he rides or walks his bike across Union Turnpike depends on things like traffic and time of day.
“And I don’t even bother trying [riding across] on Fridays or in rush hours,” he said.
