The city Department of Transportation will review the Y-shaped intersection of 100th and McIntosh streets in East Elmhurst following the death there of 5-year-old Jonathan Martinez at the hands of a pickup truck driver.
Such a review is standard when a fatal crash occurs, the agency’s press office said. Martinez was killed on the afternoon of Sept. 1 as he crossed 100th Street from west to east hand-in-hand with his siblings and father, by a pickup truck driver who made the hairpin turn from northbound McIntosh.
The driver kept going even as Jonathan’s father tried to get him to stop, and he or she remains at large, according to the NYPD press office.
“Every traffic fatality is preventable and the death of Jonathan Martinez is an unconscionable tragedy,” DOT spokesman Vin Barone said via email. “This administration is investing a historic $900 million to reclaim space from vehicles and support safe, sustainable and efficient transportation options while also working to redesign 1,000 intersections each year to help end the reckless driving we’ve seen on our streets and across the country.”
There had been no crashes at the intersection since 2019, according to the agency.
The advocacy group Transportation Alternatives would like to see vehicular traffic limited at the site. The Helen Marshall Playground is on the next corner, at 25th Avenue, and PS 127 is adjacent to that.
“This preventable crash took place right next to a school,” Juan Restrepo, senior organizer for Transportation Alternatives, said in an email. “The Adams administration has a real chance to expand the Open Streets for Schools program here, limit car traffic, and ensure the safety of kids, parents, and teachers. A permanent redesign of this unsafe intersection cannot come soon enough.”
The organization noted that after a crash killed a 3-month-old baby, Apolline Mong-Guillemin, on Gates Avenue off Fulton Street in Brooklyn, the DOT answered calls from the community for the slip lane there to be turned into a pedestrian plaza.
Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page set up to aid Jonathan’s parents, Richard and Jennifer, who have several other children, continues to raise funds, reaching $28,766 Wednesday afternoon, well over its goal of $20,000.
And police say they are still seeking the driver of the pickup truck. See a detailed description of the vehicle, photos, video and its plate number at bit.ly/3Biof42.
