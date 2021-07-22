The city’s Department of Transportation will solicit input from Queens residents for the next NYC Streets Plan, its next five-year transportation master plan, in Zoom meetings on July 22 and 23.
The workshop for what the agency called Middle Queens, covering residents represented by Community Boards 5, 6 and 9, will take place today, July 22, from 2 to 4 p.m.
The July 23 Zoom meeting, for Outer Queens, will take place from 8:30 to 10: 30 a.m. and serve residents represented by CBs 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14.
All wishing to register for the meeting can do so online at on.nyc.gov/2V4hbXz.
A meeting for Western Queens, including Community Boards 1, 2, 3 and 4, took place Wednesday evening.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), in an email from his office, said public input will help the DOT prioritize transportation projects and programs in neighborhoods across the city. But he and the DOT also said attention will be paid to neighborhood concerns.
“The plan will involve an in-depth analysis of the current state of New York City’s streets and respond equitably to the uniqueness of the City’s many neighborhoods and local needs,” according to the DOT’s website.
“My offices always receive calls from constituents about how they wish they could change the configuration of the streets, or they want more room for bike lanes, or faster and more reliable public transportation,” Addabbo said. “Each neighborhood is different, so there is no one-size-fits-all solution to the problems we face. These workshops are the perfect way for people to let DOT know exactly what they would like to see in their communities. I encourage all of my constituents to attend the virtual workshops and take the online survey to have a say in what happens in their communities.”
The DOT’s report is due in December.
Its website also has links for project timelines, and offers a survey that invites residents to share their concerns and their most important priorities to improve transportation and transportation safety. More information is available at nycstreetsplan@publicworkspartners.com.
— Michael Gannon
