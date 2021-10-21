The city’s Department of Transportation has announced a series of road closures in Queens that will be in effect this weekend.
All work is subject to change due to weather conditions.
In Maspeth, 47th Avenue between 69th and 70th streets will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through approximately Saturday, Nov. 6 as the city’s Department of Design and Construction continues the reconstruction of combined sewers and a water main on 70th Street.
In Richmond Hill, 118th Street between Jamaica and 89th avenues will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Nov. 7 to accommodate major repair work on the elevated subway tracks above Jamaica Avenue.
The DOT also has issued an alert for the Brooklyn Queens Expressway having reduced travel lanes from three to two in each direction between Atlantic Avenue and the Brooklyn Bridge.
The DOT press release said the change:
• immediately reduces weight on the roadway and will help extend the use of the structure;
• promotes safety by providing dedicated entrance and exit lanes; and
• provides an adequate shoulder, minimizing the impact of incidents.
Drivers are asked to be aware of new traffic patterns and are being warned that there will be substantial delays on the BQE.
Operators of private vehicles are always encouraged to take public transportation, the agency added.
Trucks and other essential vehicles should take alternate routes, maximizing the use of the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel and New Jersey Turnpike.
More information on the BQE project is available online at on.nyc.gov/3vefsgh.
Additional information about weekend street closures citywide, including streets closed to facilitate crane operations, is available on the DOT website at on.nyc.gov/wkndtraf.
Information about scheduled maintenance and construction on Metropolitan Transportation Authority bridges and tunnels can be found on the MTA website at mta.info/bandt.
