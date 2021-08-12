As the last stage of the redesign of Queens Boulevard has picked up speed, city transportation workers last Thursday swarmed over the Forest Hills intersection where the southeast-bound service road meets 70th Road.
Asphalt was set, accessibility ramps were added to or upgraded at corners and pavement was scored to mark where the green paint soon will be applied for bike lanes.
And within line of sight two blocks to the west, and on the other side of the boulevard, officials from the city’s Department of Transportation and NYPD took the opportunity to promote the new Bicycle Safe Passage plan.
Kim Wiley-Schwartz, assistant commissioner of education and outreach with the DOT, discussed design and education matters, including the city’s goal of adding 30 miles of bike lanes this calendar year.
“It’s about education, enforcement and engineering,” Wiley-Schwartz said.
NYPD Chief Kim Royster, commanding officer of the Transportation Bureau, addressed all matters of enforcement.
The redesign segment runs through Forest Hills from Yellowstone Boulevard to Union Turnpike. The previous three segments were completed in 2015, 2016 and 2017, respectively.
The new bike lanes and pedestrian path will run along the medians between the service road and the main roadway.
There also will be new and improved crosswalks at intersections and between median malls; new stop controls at slip ramp access points to allow for safer pedestrian and bicycle crossings; and elongated left-turn bays for simpler, safer turns and better vehicle processing.
From the start four years ago, some business and civic organizations have criticized the scope of the redesign, saying it takes away already scarce parking and limits public access.
Wiley-Schwartz said the project will include new truck loading zones and extended hours in existing ones in commercial areas. She also said there would be added parking in commercial areas near Ascan Avenue and Austin Street but was not specific.
All the changes are being tied in to the city’s Vision Zero program, which aims to reduce traffic injuries and fatalities.
The new section cuts right across Community Board 6’s jurisdiction. Speaking at the press conference about the new safety measures, longtime CB 6 District Manager Frank Gulluscio recalled Queens Boulevard in the early 2000s, before the city began introducing traffic-calming measures and erecting fences on the medians to prevent people from jaywalking across. “I no longer have to be ashamed about representing the ‘Boulevard of Death,’” Gulluscio said.
Wiley-Schwartz and Royster went into detail about day-to-day and special enforcement measures to crack down on motorists whose actions endanger pedestrians and cyclists.
It was at the very moment Royster was speaking about protecting cyclists that a male rider chose to whiz past the chief and the assembled dignitaries, sailing right through a red light at the intersection with Jewel Avenue. While Wiley-Schwartz responded with more talk about educating cyclists, Royster said they will be subject to enforcement too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.